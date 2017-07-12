Tony Nitti, CPA, MST

Surgent CPA Review, a CPA Exam prep course that uses revolutionary adaptive technology to enable students to pass the CPA Exam faster, today announced that nationally-recognized tax policy expert and seasoned CPE instructor Tony Nitti has joined its esteemed course faculty.

Nitti has been teaching federal tax updates nationally to licensed CPAs for years through a number of highly regarded CPE providers. He recently entered into an exclusive agreement as a CPE course instructor for Surgent. Nitti teaches Surgent’s widely attended Best Federal Tax Update and Best Individual Tax Update courses, as well as its Individual and Financial-Planning Tax Camp, and several courses focused on corporate and partnership taxation, mergers, and acquisitions. He also teaches a monthly premium webinar course, “Trending in Tax,” as part of Surgent’s Futurecast™ premium monthly webinar series.

As a writer covering tax policy for Forbes.com, Mr. Nitti has attracted nationwide attention for his tax blog, “The Nitti Gritty,” which focuses on simplifying breaking tax news and unraveling proposed tax code changes. A licensed CPA in Colorado and New Jersey, and a Partner in WithumSmith+Brown’s National Tax Service Group in Aspen, Colorado, Nitti was named one of CPA Practice Advisor’s “40 Under 40” in 2012 and 2013.

“Tony has spent years decoding and unraveling tax policy for practicing CPAs, and he has a unique gift for it,” said Elizabeth Kolar, CPA, CGMA, Vice President and co-founder of Surgent CPA Review. “It only made sense to bring Tony’s expertise, as well as his years of teaching experience, to aspiring CPAs.”

Nitti will teach courses for the Regulation (REG) section of the CPA Exam, including Individual Taxation, Property Taxation, Partnership Taxation, Corporate Taxation, and Estate and Gift Taxation.

“Surgent is committed to providing practical education through an expert team of instructors at every step in a CPA’s career, beginning with CPA Review,” said Evan Kramer, CEO of Surgent. “From CPA Exam prep student to practicing CPA, we truly are “Where Pros Go to Know.”

Surgent’s CPA Review course is a comprehensive CPA Exam prep program that provides CPA prep for all four parts of the CPA Exam through a unique, hyper-personalized learning experience. Its unique A.S.A.P. Technology™, whose acronym stands for Adaptive Study and Accelerated Performance, is an advanced adaptive learning system that provides CPA candidates with a revolutionary, guided study experience that greatly reduces the amount of study time needed to pass the CPA Exam. By combining revolutionary programming and best practices in learning theory and design, A.S.A.P. Technology continually serves customized study plans to each student throughout the course of their CPA Exam preparation based on their unique and evolving knowledge gaps and strengths.

