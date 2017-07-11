“We are extremely honored to be recognized in such an elite group of Hotels in the Mid-Atlantic Region,” said Andrew DiFonzo, General Manager of Hyatt Place Dewey Beach.

Hyatt Place Dewey Beach Named 2017 Family Vacation Critic Favorite

Hyatt Place Dewey Beach has been named a favorite hotel by Family Vacation Critic as of May 1, 2017.

Family Vacation Critic® is an online travel source that offers reviews of family friendly hotels, attractions and destinations. “When planning a family vacation, it’s important to find a hotel that truly meets the needs of all ages in your group, and these hotels do just that,” explains Lissa Poirot, Editor-in-Chief of Family Vacation Critic.

This year, more than 750 hotels were named a 2017 Family Vacation Critic Favorite. This group of hand-selected hotels represents the top six percent of hotels listed on the site. Hyatt Place Dewey Beach is included in the “30 Best Mid-Atlantic Family Hotels and Resorts.”

“We are extremely honored to be recognized in such an elite group of Hotels in the Mid-Atlantic Region,” said Andrew DiFonzo, General Manager of Hyatt Place Dewey Beach. “One of our top priorities as a Resort is to exceed our guest’s expectations from the moment they arrive on property. We strive to make the HPDB a family friendly environment, like their home at the beach.”

Hyatt Place Dewey Beach was also named Coastal Magazine’s 2016 Best of Awards winner for the category of Best Hotel in Sussex County.

Dewey Beach is a quaint, coastal beach town located in Sussex County, Delaware. It is home to year-round events that any visitor in the area will love including music, film and jazz festivals, beach bonfires and movies on the beach. Everything is within walking distance to make your vacation more convenient and enjoyable.

Guests can find dining options that sit right on the Rehoboth Bay, shopping and endless entertainment right outside the Hyatt Place Dewey Beach’s doors. Families only need to walk a block to the beach to see the sunrise or half a block to Rehoboth Bay to catch the sunset.

Hyatt Place Dewey Beach can offer the Delaware beach experience needed to feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

Follow Hyatt Place Dewey Beach on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Call Hyatt Place Dewey Beach for more information, or visit https://deweybeach.place.hyatt.com/en/hotel/home.html or http://www.familyvacationcritic.com.