When Thuy Bardwell was faced with deciding to move her mom into a care facility and then making the move a reality, she found out firsthand how challenging and emotional that type of transition can be. Now she’s looking forward to helping other families through their own transitions with her new business, Caring Transitions of South Orange County.

Caring Transitions’ specially-trained team can handle organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving, resettling, in-person and online estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations, but the services are also perfect for busy families and individuals in need of assistance.

Caring Transitions of South Orange County, which is locally owned and operated, serves Irvine, Aliso Viejo, Cost Mesa, Corona Del Mar, Coto de Caza, Dana Point, Foothill Ranch, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Newport Coast, Portola Hills, San Clemente, Santa Ana, Trabuco Canyon, Tustin and Villa Park.

Bardwell is no stranger to life transitions. When she was almost four, her family – including her dad, who flew the President’s VIP plane – fled South Vietnam in the final days of the Vietnam War. Her parents helped 200 Vietnamese people out of the country and into the Philippines before heading to California. When they arrived in the states, her family moved to be closer to a relative in Ohio and, a few years later, they moved back to California, where they rebuilt their lives. Then, a few years ago, her life changed again when her mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Even though I am the youngest of seven children in my family my parents chose me to be their power of attorney and handle their affairs. When my mother’s health declined and her dementia worsened we were faced with the very difficult decision of having to put her into a nursing care home. It was hard, but I really think having her in the right kind of care extended her life. I’m still helping my dad, who lives at home, and we’re taking it one day at a time,” she said. “My experience has had a profound effect on my life. Before opening Caring Transitions, I asked myself ‘why does this have to be so hard? There should be a way to help people navigate these difficult decisions.’ Given my experience, my drive and my dedication, I decided to open Caring Transitions of South Orange County and I know my team and I can help ease these kinds of difficult transitions in someone else’s life.”

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place. Bardwell said, at the end of the day, Caring Transitions is really about making people’s lives easier.

“Having gone through this experience with my own mom, I know firsthand how hard it is to help transition a loved one into a caring facility. Whenever the time comes for you and your family to have to make those kinds of decisions, Caring Transitions is here to help make the process as smooth and stress free as possible,” she said. “I am very excited about bringing the Caring Transitions experience to South Orange County. If I can help even just one family through their difficult time then it will have been worth it.”

For the past 25 years, Bardwell has worked in the music and entertainment industry, most recently as the vice president of marketing at a prominent distributor. She is working to build a top-notch team of professionals to manage the day to day operations of her locally owned and operated Caring Transitions business. Bardwell is opening Caring Transitions of South Orange County with the support of her husband, Brian, and their two sons, James and Liam.

Caring Transitions of South Orange County is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, call (949)236-6478, email TBardwell(at)CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsofSOC.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.