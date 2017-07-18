City of Fruita joins Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System Posting the bid for an entire regional community of vendors to see will help us reach more variety of qualified local suppliers. We like that with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System we can quantifiably track the level of diversity.

Today the City of Fruita has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to help simplify their bid and RFP distribution process. The Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is one of BidNet’s 20 regional purchasing groups throughout the country which offers participating local government agencies an e-procurement solution. The City of Fruita invites all vendors to register online with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System to access its upcoming solicitations.

With the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors register to access one centralized location with opportunities from nearly 200 participating agencies throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming solicitations to the regional purchasing group rather than their website, the City of Fruita hopes to make it easier for more vendors to access their documents. They also hope to expand the reach of their solicitations to a more diverse vendor pool. Unlike the prior process of only publishing bids to a webpage, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides a method to track all bid activity, including the details of vendors who have received or downloaded a bid.

“Sometimes distributing a bid on our site just isn’t enough,” says Margaret Sell, Finance Director of the City of Fruita. “Posting the bid for an entire regional community of vendors to see will help us reach more variety of qualified local suppliers. We like that with the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System we can quantifiably track the level of diversity.”

City of Fruita invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from nearly 200 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors also gain access to a team of experienced customer service support representatives and can upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, advanced notice of term contract expiration, and notification of a recently posted addendum.

About the City of Fruita:

The City of Fruita is located in Mesa County, on the western slope of Colorado. The population of Fruita is approximately 12,700. The City of Fruita operates and maintains a wastewater treatment system, roads and bridges, irrigation system, recreation center and provides community services including police protection, parks, open space, trails, community development, and administrative services.

About the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System:

Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System is a part of BidNet’s regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional purchasing groups throughout the country used by nearly 1,100 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and modules available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com