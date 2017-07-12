FreezerPro® v7.2 Now Available for Download

FreezerPro Cloud

RURO, Inc., a leading LIMS, RFID, and laboratory software solutions provider is pleased to announce the release of FreezerPro® version 7.2.

Hundreds of laboratories worldwide rely on FreezerPro® to track sample locations, manage registration and aliquoting, and query sample information. For ten years, RURO has been at the forefront of sample management software innovation by offering integration with RFID kits and, more recently, cloud-based deployment. With FreezerPro v7.2, RURO continues its commitment to bringing best-of-breed, complimentary hardware technology into the lab through integration with its software.

Featured improvements of FreezerPro® version 7.2 include:



Support for BioTillion BoxMapper version II, including box orientation detection

Performance optimization for complex, high volume freezer layouts

Enhanced API support for FreezerPro® Cloud

Enhanced support for automatic robotic storage for FreezerPro® Cloud

“The future of your lab is bright,” says Vladimir Lebedev, RURO’s CEO. “with FreezerPro version 7.2, it is also cool.”

All current FreezerPro® customers with an active support subscription can download Version 7.2 for free. Customers without an active support subscription should contact (888) 881-7876 or support(at)ruro(dot)com for information.

For a full list of features and improvements in FreezerPro® version 7.2, please visit http://www.ruro.com.

Additional information on FreezerPro® can be found at http://www.freezerpro.com

Visit BioTillion at http://www.biotillion.com for more on BoxMapper II.

About RURO, Inc.

Founded in 2006, RURO specializes in Laboratory Information Management and RFID Solutions. RURO’s Limfinity® is the informatics centerpiece in many of the world’s leading translational science programs and biobanks. RURO’s RFID Solutions meet critical inventory management, tracking and security needs.

RURO is Laboratory Information Bliss.

Visit RURO at ruro.com for more information.

