Thousands of pilots from across the country will visit the AMA’s International Aeromodeling Center throughout July and August for the National Aeromodeling Championships (Nats). Pilots come to Muncie to compete in various categories of model flying competition. Each pilot comes to win—some even try to earn spots on US teams that participate in world championships.

RC Pylon (July 14-21): One of the most fun competitions to watch! RC Pylon Racing is high-speed racing with small aircraft that can reach up to 200 mph.

Control Line (CL) and RC Combat (July 17-22): Wild and exciting action make these events spectator favorites. Two highly maneuverable aircraft—each towing a streamer—attempt to cut each other’s streamers.

CL Scale (July 14-16): Miniature, highly detailed versions of full-scale aircraft require many hours to build. Competitors are judged on their workmanship.

CL Navy Carrier (July 18-20): Great precision is required to land a full-scale airplane on an aircraft carrier. This is a smaller, slower version.

CL Stunt (Precision Aerobatics; July 16-22): Beautiful, larger aircraft perform a prescribed pattern in front of a panel of judges.

CL Racing (July 16-20): Pilots must complete a designated number of laps and those with the fastest times advance to longer races.

CL Speed (July 16-22): Most of these high-performance aircraft use internal-combustion engines to fly a prescribed distance at the fastest possible speed. Pulse jet engines are used in the advanced classes, allowing models to reach speeds of roughly 200 mph.

RC Soaring (July 20-29): RC Soaring is composed of different classes of sailplanes or gliders. Most of these aircraft are towed aloft by 12-volt electric-powered winches. They have no other form of propulsion. Pilots are judged on their landings and how long the flights last.

Free Flight (July 24-28): After these models are released for flight, the pilot no longer controls them. The aircraft have a device designed to prevent them from being carried away by updrafts or warm air, which aids in recovery.

RC Helicopter (July 31-August 3): RC helicopters are a blast to watch. Each class has an established set of maneuvers that pilots must accomplish.

To learn more visit http://amablog.modelaircraft.org/nats.

