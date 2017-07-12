IHS logo As we continue to increase our global market share across all sectors, these reports confer renewed validation of the Genetec unified platform strategy that we introduced to the market over the past decade

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), has emerged as the only security and public safety solutions developer to hold a place in the top-10 global rankings for video management software (VMS), access control software, and automatic license plate recognition (ALPR) software, according to recently published market research reports by IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics, and solutions*. The IHS Markit reports include 2017 Video Surveillance Market Share Database, 2017 Access Control Intelligence Database, and 2017 ANPR & Detection Sensors Report.

"As we continue to increase our global market share across all sectors, these reports confer renewed validation of the Genetec unified platform strategy that we introduced to the market over the past decade,” comments Andrew Elvish, Vice President at Genetec. “Customers are trusting us in ever greater numbers to deliver on our promise of true unification, and we are honored to be able to develop the software and appliances that bring that promise to life.”

In the Americas, the world's largest market for VMS products, Genetec remains the leading software developer by a wide margin, with a 14.5% share of this $477.6M market. Additionally, this year, IHS Markit introduced a new category which measures market share for back-end video surveillance equipment including VMS, network recording appliances, and encoders. In a worldwide category* dominated by end-to-end hardware manufacturers, Genetec was the sole open platform VMS software developer to achieve a top-5 ranking in this $3.27B USD market. This ranking was achieved through the combined strength of its unified VMS software, Omnicast™, and its popular Streamvault™ (SV) line of network security appliances according to data from Genetec.

With its open platform Synergis™ line of software, Genetec entered into the top-5 ranking for access control software developers in the Americas, and achieved a global top-7 rank. The Synergis software grew its market share in the Americas from 4.5% to 6.1%, while all other traditional access control incumbents in the top-5 reported either <1% or negative year over year market share growth. The same holds true for global rankings, with Genetec showing stronger market share growth than the entire top-5 access control vendors combined.

“We are especially thrilled to see the strength and growth of our access control products as they challenge legacy proprietary offerings. Today, customers are seeking flexible, open, and modern solutions that can unify all of the core activities of a customer’s physical security system without locking them into a single-supplier solution," said Elvish.

Taking a strong position in the top-5 rank of the Americas ALPR market, and debuting in the top-10 globally, Genetec is continuing to gain market share with its AutoVuTM software. With the introduction of innovative new ALPR cameras like the SharpV, and new mobile offerings like the scooter-mounted Motoscan™ system, Genetec expects to see its rank rise quickly in this market.

*Information based on IHS Markit, Technology Group, 2017 Video Surveillance Market Share Database [Market share estimates for back-end video surveillance equipment: World (ex. China)], 2017 Access Control Intelligence Database, and 2017 ANPR & Detection Sensors Report. Information is not an endorsement of Genetec, Inc. Any reliance on these results is at the third party’s own risk. Visit technology.ihs.com for more details.

About Genetec

Genetec develops open-architecture software, hardware and cloud-based services for the physical security and public safety industry. Its flagship product, Security Center, unifies IP-based access control, video surveillance and automatic number plate recognition (ALPR) into one platform. A global innovator since 1997, Genetec is headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and serves enterprise and government organizations via an integrated network of resellers, certified channel partners, integrators and consultants in over 80 countries. Genetec was founded on the principle of innovation and remains at the forefront of emerging technologies that unify IP physical security systems. For more information about Genetec, visit: http://www.genetec.com

© 2017 Genetec. Genetec is a trademark of Genetec Inc., and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective products. Genetec™ and the Genetec™ logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc., and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.