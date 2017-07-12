TerraGo Software Utilized for Official Guide to Hong Kong

Much like the USGS chose GeoPDF for sharing maps of the American landscape with the public, Hong Kong saw the opportunity to better engage its citizens and visitors by sharing data-rich yet easy-to-use maps, accessible from any device.

TerraGo announced today that Hong Kong used TerraGo software to design and publish the electronic Hong Kong Guide, 2017 edition, which is now available in both Chinese and English, for free download from the Lands Department website. Hong Kong also provides TerraGo desktop software and mobile apps free of charge for citizens and tourists to help them use the guide, personalize maps with notes and photos, and then share them with friends.

“Much like the USGS chose GeoPDF for sharing maps of the American landscape with the public, Hong Kong saw the opportunity to better engage its citizens and visitors by sharing data-rich yet easy-to-use maps, accessible from any device,” said John Timar, Vice President, Worldwide Sales at TerraGo. “With free TerraGo apps, anybody can download the guide and then instantly access and update them from any location, even without a network connection, avoiding expensive data charges but most importantly meaning the maps are always available whenever you need it, even when the network isn’t.”

TerraGo’s GeoPDF software applications and mobile apps help customers in over 70 countries around the world turn complex geographical data into intuitive, interactive maps that can be utilized by all users and stakeholders with free software on phones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

To learn more about the Hong Kong Guide, click here to view the video produced by the Hong Kong Lands Department. Download the Hong Kong Guide and view from your desktop using the no-cost TerraGo Toolbar or from your mobile device with the free TerraGo Edge iOS app or Android app.

###

About TerraGo

TerraGo develops software applications and mobile apps that make it easy for our customers to collect data, share information and work together anywhere, any time. From sharing feature-rifch maps and imagery to deploying on-demand apps for a mobile workforce, TerraGo builds intuitive products that enable collaboration from any place on the planet.

Founded in 2005, TerraGo invented the industry’s most widely adopted geospatial collaboration technology with its innovative GeoPDF products, revolutionized field data collection with TerraGo Edge and provides the industry’s most advanced rapid mobile application development with the TerraGo Magic zero-code platform as a service.

TerraGo’s customers include the world’s leading defense and intelligence departments, government agencies, non-profits and commercial enterprises in every industry, with over 2,000 global customers based in over 70 countries and all 50 US states.