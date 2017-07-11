High-Performing Recruiters Earn Annual Sales Trip

Lucas Group Work-life balance and celebrating milestones are important cornerstones of the culture of Lucas Group.

Lucas Group has awarded its top Associates with the company’s annual sales trip. This year, the group will travel to Dove Mountain, AZ for several days of fun, food and camaraderie at the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain.

“While Lucas Group holds it Associates to high standards of achievement, we also believe in rewarding those who go above and beyond to succeed at our firm,” said Carolina King, Vice President of Human Resources at Lucas Group. “Each of these recruiters has been invaluable to our team over the past year, and we are excited to celebrate their accomplishments on our annual sales trip.”

While in Dove Mountain, the group will enjoy nightly dinners with the entire team as well as time to explore the area and everything it has to offer. Thirty percent of Associates at the firm achieved their goal to earn an invitation to the sales trip this year. In addition to the sales trip, Lucas Group recruiters can also qualify for President’s Club as well as the highest accolade at the company, Sterling Club.

“Work-life balance and celebrating milestones are important cornerstones of the culture of Lucas Group,” said King. “We anticipate great things in the future for each of these Associates and are proud of their accomplishments thus far.”

