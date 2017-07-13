Guardian Debt Relief Announces 2016-2017 Scholarship Winners

This year’s five $1,000 winners of the Guardian Debt Relief Scholarship are Alexandra Pirsos from New Jersey, Kayla Myers from Pennsylvania, Candace Jensen from South Carolina, Lydia James from Ohio, and Michael Van Wyk from Virginia.

“This scholarship means the world to me,” says Alexandra Pirsos, who will be attending Elon University in North Carolina. “I am thrilled to be able to use the Guardian Debt Relief Scholarship to continue to enhance my education in the coming years. As a prospective business major, I hope to capitalize on many opportunities over the next four years, and this scholarship will definitely aid in doing so.”

Hand chosen from many college hopefuls, these five talented students have distinguished themselves as inspired leaders in their schools and their communities with an unparalleled determination to succeed.

“We at Guardian Debt Relief understand the importance of obtaining a higher education. It is our goal to make sure that these driven individuals can keep their focus more on their education and less on the cost of their tuition,” says Michael Millington, Communications and Marketing Strategist for Guardian Debt Relief. “Though we’ve had hundreds of amazing entries for this scholarship, these five applicants have risen to the top.”

The Guardian Debt Relief Scholarship will be offered annually with the next opportunity to apply currently open for applications for the 2018 Fall semester.

“We’ve seen far too many hard working people struggle with student loan debt,” says Mr. Millington. “We hope this scholarship helps to alleviate some of that burden for these very talented students.”

About Guardian Debt Relief

Guardian Debt Relief is a top-rated debt relief company based in New York City. They’ve helped thousands of people lower their debt and take back their lives through their BBB A+ rated debt negotiation program. If you are struggling with debt, let Guardian Debt Relief secure and defend your financial freedom.