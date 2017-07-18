DataForm Software’s PLANET Migrates to Microsoft Azure

Any day we can provide our customers with predictive analytics that lead to better decision making, is a good day in our book. When our customers win, we win.

Recently recognized by CIO Magazine as a leader in corporate finance technology, DataForm Software (https://dataformsoftware.com) announces the migration of its flagship cloud-based product Planet Life Cycle – a robust work management application – to Microsoft Azure. Planet is a team-centric, enterprise work management system that merges strategic and financial planning with execution. The solution is leveraged to plan, track, and execute work - with a single source of truth - across functional areas. Corporate finance is empowered to react to changes in strategy in real-time. Planet reduces workloads and accelerates timelines by allowing matrix teams to stay focused on critical activities and financial levers to achieve critical corporate milestones.

DataForm Software’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Elliott, explains, “DataForm Software is on a value-driven mission to evolve our customers’ businesses. Our innovative products and services have been leveraged by companies that are global leaders, such as Allergan Pharmaceutical, to enhance their competitiveness. The move to Microsoft Azure is cost-effective which allows us to make our high-end products and services affordable to a wider-range of enterprises.”

DataForm Software’s Chief Operating Officer, Antonio Biancardi adds, “Our team prides itself on being nimble and responsive to our customers’ needs in real-time. The move to the Microsoft Azure cloud platform provides us with tools that notably increase our effectiveness. This is exactly the type of benefit DataForm is dedicated to delivering to its customers with our easy-to-use productivity software. Any day we can provide our customers with predictive analytics that lead to better decision making, is a good day in our book. When our customers win, we win."

Sajan Parihar, director of Product Marketing, Azure, Microsoft Corp. said, “Microsoft Azure’s growing portfolio of services, combined with the most comprehensive compliance certification of any public cloud provider, make it an ideal foundation for DataForm as it supports our mutual customers with their financial strategies and mission.”

DataForm Software (https://dataformsoftware.com/about.html) is recognized as a technology leader in the development and delivery of robust work management solutions for enterprises of all sizes to transform and accelerate their businesses. Highly connectable and configurable, the solution is leveraged to plan, track, and execute work – with data integrity – across teams and functions. Customers build customized systems that integrate third party APIs with DataForm Software’s ROI-driven productivity tools. Uniquely team-centric the solution ensures high performance teams leverage 100% of financial and human capital. Built on Azure, DataForm Software solutions protect enterprise IP, accelerate scalability, and sustain increases in global competitiveness.