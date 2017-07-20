John Leatherwood For me it is always about serving others.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, a leading real estate firm on North Carolina's Outer Banks would like to congratulate John Leatherwood for earning the firm's Agent of the Month Award for June, 2017.

"It has been said that if you enjoy what you do it will never feel like work! I enjoy meeting new people and helping clients accomplish their goals. For me it is always about serving others. It is an approach to business that is shared by our Sandman Team Members Lisa Strydom and Debbie Knieper. Wishing you a Beautiful Summer!" says John Leatherwood.

"John and his team led our firm to another record breaking month in June! With over 30 years’ experience selling homes on the Outer banks, John has a loyal client base that continues to grow. Whether he is working with buyers or sellers, John offers his clients the very best customer service, not only throughout the buying and selling process, but long after as well." says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Sales and Relocation.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is a consistent top producing firm with over 25 years of local knowledge and experience. Family owned and operated, the company offers real estate services across the entire Outer Banks as well as all of northeastern North Carolina. Combined with the Coldwell Banker brand, one of the largest and most influential residential real estate brokerage franchises in the world, Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout the region.