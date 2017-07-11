"The PCI-validated solution we offer with Bluefin delivers a simple and elegant solution tailored for the complex healthcare payment ecosystem,” said David King, OnPlan’s Chief Technology Officer.

Munson Healthcare, a leader in innovative healthcare services for northern Michigan, announced today, in conjunction with OnPlan Health and Bluefin Payment Systems, the implementation of the OnPlan/Bluefin PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution for the organization’s call center and in-person payments.

Munson Healthcare consists of nine hospitals, including Munson Medical Center (MMC), a 391-bed regional referral hospital in Traverse City, Michigan. The hospital is home to the 127-bed Webber Heart Center and opened The Cowell Family Cancer Center in spring 2016.

In 2015, Munson implemented OnPlan Health’s cloud-based payment support solution across their health system. The solution segments accounts up front to identify patients who need support to pay their deductible, determines the right installment and term, and offers patients options to self-activate a payment plan. In 2017, Munson adopted OnPlan Health’s PCI-validated P2PE solution, powered by Bluefin Payment Systems. Bluefin was the first company in North America to receive validation for a PCI-validated P2PE solution in March 2014. PCI P2PE secures credit and debit card transactions by encrypting all data within a PCI-approved point of entry swipe or keypad device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in the device or the merchant’s system where it could be exposed to malware. Data decryption is only done offsite and no card data is ever on the provider’s network.

“With Munson’s growth across the region, it was critical for us to standardize our patient payment strategy, both operationally and for our patient experience,” said Lori Weedon, Corporate Director, Revenue Cycle, Munson Healthcare. “OnPlan provided us with a comprehensive solution that serves as our patient payment front-end and back-end with PCI-validated P2PE fully integrated. P2PE protects our patients’ payment data with best in breed technology while strengthening our security and reducing our PCI compliance scope.”

OnPlan Health provides clients Bluefin’s PCI-validated P2PE solution directly through their healthcare platform. OnPlan and Bluefin’s integration allows hospital providers to achieve the highest level of compliance at the lowest cost and without having to change existing payment processing relationships.

“With their early adoption of OnPlan Health’s full suite of payment support solutions, Munson Healthcare is at the forefront of payment technology. Their recent addition of the OnPlan and Bluefin P2PE solution ensures that Munson’s patient payments are not only affordable, but protected by the most advanced payment security technology available. The PCI-validated solution we offer with Bluefin delivers a simple and elegant solution tailored for the complex healthcare payment ecosystem,” said David King, OnPlan’s Chief Technology Officer.

In addition to preventing clear-text card data from being present in payment systems, PCI-validated P2PE also provides healthcare organizations reduced PCI scope. For example, implementing PCI-validated P2PE can qualify an organization for a 33-question audit verses a 300+ question audit for a non-validated solution.

The PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) published a healthcare case study on the benefits of PCI-validated P2PE with Bluefin and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. You can learn more about the Bluefin/OnPlan Health P2PE solution at http://www.bluefinpartner.com/onplanhealth/.

About Munson Healthcare

As a regional, non-profit system, Munson Healthcare offers a continuum of health care services for communities across 24 counties throughout northern lower Michigan and the eastern Upper Peninsula. The Munson Healthcare System includes Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mackinac Straits Health System (St. Ignace), Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Otsego Memorial Hospital (Gaylord), Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital (Frankfort), and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital. For more information, please visit http://www.munsonhealthcare.org/.

About OnPlan Health

OnPlan Health is a leading provider of patient payment support solutions that help healthcare providers improve the patient payment experience and self-pay performance. OnPlan’s innovative platform empowers providers to offer activate patients on payment terms that fit their ability to pay. As part of the platform, OnPlan offers end-to-end credit card protection and payment processing across an entire system, and can seamlessly integrate with any payment application. OnPlan is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Bannockburn, IL. For more information, please visit http://www.onplanhealth.com.

About Bluefin Payment Systems

Bluefin Payment Systems is the leading provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in New York, Chicago, Tulsa and Waterford, Ireland. For more information, please visit http://www.bluefin.com/.