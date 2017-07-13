This partnership with the World Congress will strengthen our ability to not only recognize inspiring and impactful Patient Leaders, but it also provides us with the platform to really bring to light the importance of patient advocacy...

WEGO Health and World Congress today announce their partnership for the 5th Annual Patient Advocacy Summit. The event takes place October 23-24 in Washington, D.C. and features, for the first time ever live, the WEGO Health Awards Ceremony.

The 2017 Summit will feature expert speakers representing FDA, PPAL, BIO, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, as well as Patient Leaders. More speakers and a detailed agenda will be announced soon.

The Summit will also feature, live and in-person for the first time, the annual WEGO Health Awards that honor exceptional patient advocates, influencers and experts who make a difference in the lives of patients and caregivers. This year, winners will receive awards across 16 different categories, ranging from Lifetime Achievement to Healthcare Collaborator: Company. The 16 WEGO Health Awards winners will be invited to the awards ceremony dinner which will take place October 23rd.

WEGO Health CEO Jack Barrette shared his excitement about the union with the World Congress, “This partnership with the World Congress will strengthen our ability to not only recognize inspiring and impactful Patient Leaders, but it also provides us with the platform to really bring to light the importance of patient advocacy and the power of patient-centricity. This annual summit is something the health industry as a whole can benefit from and the speakers and agenda help to support this much-needed patient collaboration.”

WEGO Health is accepting nominations and endorsements for the WEGO Health Awards through September 1st. To nominate an exceptional Patient Leader or learn more about the WEGO Health Awards, visit https://awards.wegohealth.com/.

Early registration is open for the Summit. To learn more or participate, visit http://www.worldcongress.com/events/PB17004/.

Conference and award sponsorship opportunities are also available.

###

About World Congress

World Congress offers timely, innovative, and compelling research and advisory services to advance the health care, IP, and pharma industries. Through our educational events, we convene c-suite and senior-level executives from the health care, IP, and life sciences sectors to exchange ideas, discuss key market trends, and explore solutions to critical business challenges. Learn, network, and build lasting relationships with your peers and industry leaders.

About WEGO Health

WEGO Health is a mission-driven company dedicated to transforming healthcare by harnessing the experience, skills and insights of Patient Leaders. It is the world’s largest network of patient thought leaders, influencers and advocates, comprising of more than 100,000 individuals across 150 health conditions. WEGO Health’s clients include leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, as well as agencies and organizations across the healthcare industry. WEGO Health offers both enterprise and on-demand solutions that allow clients to leverage patient experiences and expertise in the design, development and promotion of their products and services.