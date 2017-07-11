Cannabiniers, a foodservice, technology & brand management company revolutionizing the cannabis industry with patented, safe and natural flower-based extraction technology, today announced the official launch of Brewbudz, the world’s first product line of cannabis infused coffee, tea and cocoa delivered through a 100% compostable flower-based single-brew pod, in Nevada.

Americans consume over 600 million cups of coffee daily, not including tea and cocoa. Surprisingly, there are limited product offerings available in the cannabis industry to meet this demand, none of which are natural or sustainable. Realizing that drinking coffee alone is an important ritual that 61% of Americans enjoy on a daily basis, Cannabiniers has seized the opportunity to create and introduce a product line that offers cannabis consumers a discreete lifestyle integrated option to enjoy their daily consumption with an added kick.

“What we are aspiring to create is the normalization of cannabis consumnption in a way that integrates with consumers’ already established habits and lifestyles,” said Timothy Walters, President of Cannabiniers. “Brewbudz is our way of providing consumers with a natural, safe and chemical free way to consume cannabis’ natural compounds, combined with an everyday behavior – coffee/tea drinking, that is both socially acceptable and discreet."

Patented Extraction Technology

Cannabiniers is the exclusive license-holder of the underlying patented technologies in the United States. The first of its kind patent combines the world’s first 100% compostable pod that works in all Keurig™ coffee brewers, with a cannabinoid extraction process that allows the consumer to benefit from the complete profile of the cannabis flower, in a healthy and discreet manner.

Good for you, Good for the Earth

Scientists and world class environmental experts got together to create the world’s first and only compostable single-serve brew pod of its kind. The distinctive ring on every one of the Brewbudz pods comes from the skin of roasted coffee beans (Chaff) and the lid is a combination of compostable materials and inks. When composted correctly, the pod and outer packaging (box) can break down in weeks, creating an Eco beneficial bi-product (fertilizer) that leaves no toxic residue and returns to the earth and not landfills.

Products and Availability

Brewbudz works with all Keurig® and Keurig 2.0® brewers. As a flower-based edible, the products will not introduce oils that can build up within a brewer and obstruct the brewing process. Brewbudz offers various dosage options to fit every lifestyle. Consumers can select from a variety of dosing strengths infused with either sativa cannabis to give them a pickup or indica to help them relax and sleep. Once brewed, Brewbudz cannabis infused beverage is virtually absent of cannabis odor and taste, while protecting and delivering the effects in a safe and natural way.



West Coast Roast (Coffee) - Made from responsibly sourced 100% Arabica beans

Available in: Regular and Caffeine-Free

THC Content: 10mg, 25mg and 50mg



Artisan (Tea) - Carefully crafted with the most delicious tea leaves and high-quality cannabis to create exhilarating blends that delight the senses

Available in: Black, Green and Herbal Tea’s

THC Content: 10mg, 25mg and 50mg



Decadent Dark Chocolate (Cocoa) - Made with the highest quality chocolate and other all-natural ingredients

THC Content: 10mg, 25mg and 50mg

Brewbudz is now available in dispensaries located across Nevada, including Medizin, Blum, The Dispensary, Las Vegas ReLeaf, Inyo Fine Cannabis, Essence, The Source, Mynt, among many others. Availability in Colorado and California will soon follow, with additional state launches to be announced shortly thereafter.

About Cannabiniers

Cannabiniers, located in San Diego, CA, is a foodservice, technology & brand management company focusing on products that are healthy for the consumer and that positively impact the environment. Cannabiniers is revolutionizing the cannabis industry with patented, safe and natural flower-based extraction technology and products that will continue to the mission of normalizing cannabis use.