ZyDoc, a New York-based medical informatics company, has extended its TrackDoc Connect transcription trial offer to medical practices in need of a “Plan B” to avoid disruption of clinical documentation services due to malware or other cyber security incidents. There is no cost for the trial. TrackDoc Connect is a next-generation secure web-based transcription platform that has remained unaffected by recent cyber attacks targeting healthcare services and providers, and can be ramped up rapidly if disaster strikes.

According to James Maisel, MD, chairman of ZyDoc, and also chairman and founder of Retina Group of New York, “Healthcare data breaches are becoming more prevalent, at an unprecedented scale. As part of the health care community, we are all in this together. Fortunately, ZyDoc has a secure transcription platform that has not been breached. We can't help recover data already lost, but with TrackDoc Connect in place as Plan B, a practice may be able to avoid shutdown and billing disruption in case of attack.”

Maisel explains, “TrackDoc Connect will allow doctors to continue to see patients, document the encounters, and feed the data into the EHR. ZyDoc can serve as temporary EHR backup or improve EHR efficiency, moving transcription into EHR sections when the EHR is back online – so healthcare providers don't miss a beat.”

ZyDoc has been a leader in managing protected health information (PHI) for over two decades. The TrackDoc Connect web-based transcription platform uses SaaS and NLP technologies, with high-level encryption to generate accurate clinical documentation that can be stored in a secure offsite data center or clinical data repository, or inserted into the EHR. No software installation is required. Read more about TrackDoc Connect security here.

“The recent news about the global ransomware attacks highlights the security-related dangers that all of us in the healthcare community face,” states Maisel. “Cyber crime is big business, and protected health information will continue to be a very lucrative target. ZyDoc began with a vision of ‘operational empathy,’ to create a transcription company that would treat its clients as we would like to be treated. Threats to our healthcare delivery system and patient privacy affect us all, and we need to fight these threats together.”

Healthcare providers can learn more about using TrackDoc Connect as a primary or alternative documentation service and sign up for a no-cost trial online or contact Kevin Ross, ZyDoc VP Sales, 800.546.5633 ext. 708.

Since its inception in 1993, ZyDoc’s mission has been to increase the efficiency of physicians, improve patient care and outcomes, lower risks, and minimize costs through the use of software technology and services. Based in Islandia, New York, ZyDoc has developed award-winning, HIPAA-secure, cloud-based e-transcription infrastructure and a knowledge management platform leveraging disruptive natural language processing and AI technologies to convert unstructured text to fully coded structured data. The US based ZyDoc Operation Center serves medical practices, hospitals, public health agencies, and other entities in the medico-legal, academic, and pharmacology sectors. ZyDoc is a VMWare Professional Solution Provider Partner. More information about ZyDoc TrackDoc Connect and MediSapien is available online at http://www.zydoc.com.