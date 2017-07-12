Three flavors of allergy-friendly perfectly free™ frozen dessert pints “This summer, we’re putting the fun back in the freezers of millions of food allergy sufferers with a delicious frozen dessert that consumers can enjoy scoop after scoop,” said Kevin Murphy, CEO of Incredible Foods.

For the near-20 million Americans suffering from food allergies, National Ice Cream Month – recognized each July – finally has meaning. Incredible Foods, an emerging leader in the growing allergy-friendly snacks market, is expanding the availability of its allergy-friendly frozen dessert, perfectly free™ pints, sold in three decadent flavors that are ideal for scooping and spooning.

perfectly free™ pints are free from the big eight food allergens, which are responsible for 90 percent of all food allergies. Because perfectly free™ pints are free from dairy, wheat, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts and peanuts, they’re safe to eat by most food allergy sufferers*. Like the company’s perfectly free™ frozen bites, the new pints are certified gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO.

The new non-dairy, allergy-friendly perfectly free™ pints include the following:



Strawberry Sundae - a creamy concoction with lots of real strawberry swirled throughout.

Caramel Café – if oodles of caramel swirls gets you excited, then you hit the jackpot!

Fudge Swirl – need we say more?

“This summer, we’re putting the fun back in the freezers of millions of food allergy sufferers with a delicious frozen dessert that consumers can enjoy scoop after scoop,” said Kevin Murphy, CEO of Incredible Foods. “Finally, food allergy sufferers can stop taking a back seat to ice cream lovers by enjoying a frozen dessert of their own, one developed specifically with their dietary requirements in mind.”

With perfectly free™ pints, consumers can enjoy a few scoops in a bowl, drop a few scoops in a blender for a refreshing allergy-friendly shake or kick back on the porch with a spoon and enjoy the whole pint. perfectly free™ pints are initially available in Market Baske t locations throughout New England and select Whole Foods Market locations.

Three new flavors of perfectly free™ bites

Incredible Foods has also introduced three new flavors of its popular perfectly free™ frozen bites. The three new flavors – raspberry chocolate, mint chocolate and orange creme – are now part of a family of bite-size frozen treats that also includes cherry, blueberry, rich cocoa and salted caramel. The orange crème is made with a creamy vanilla core, contain 25 calories in each bite and like all perfectly free products, is free of the top eight food allergens. The raspberry chocolate and mint chocolate bites feature a new, delicious chocolate core for a brand new perfectly free™ experience!

The three new flavors of perfectly free™ frozen bites will be available this fall while the existing flavors are available in thousands of supermarkets, convenience stores, health and wellness stores, in college dining halls and in office complexes throughout the northeast, southeast and as far west as greater Chicago.

*perfectly free frozen pints contain coconut cream and coconut oil.

About perfectly free™ allergy-friendly frozen treats

The perfectly free™ brand is committed to creating delicious “Big 8 Allergy-Friendly™” foods for everyone who desires a fuller, happier, healthier, free-from lifestyle. perfectly free™ contain only natural, premium ingredients that are non-GMO and free from the top eight food allergens: dairy, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, eggs, soy, fish and shellfish. All products are prepared in a setting that is free from all major food allergens. For more information, please visit http://www.perfectlyfree.com. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.