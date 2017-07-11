$8 Million Spa Renovation Breaks Ground at St. Andrews Country Club

St. Andrews Country Club Breaks Ground on a Brand New $8 Million Spa Building! “Our team is constantly developing new ideas and services that further enhance the member experience,” said Jackie Martinez, Director of Spa at St. Andrews Country Club.

Phase II of the $25 million club improvement plan is underway at St. Andrews Country Club and includes the construction of a brand new 11,000 square foot spa building, a multi-use sports field, lighted basketball and pickleball courts, enhancements to the parking lot, and improvements to landscaping around the property. Construction is expected to be completed August 2018.

The spa at St. Andrews is known for its tranquil environment, peerless service and superior amenities. Originally built in 2007, it is expanding to a standalone building with more privacy, upgraded amenities to better handle high member usage, cutting edge services and all new décor, furnishings and finishes.

“Our team is constantly developing new ideas and services that further enhance the member experience,” said Jackie Martinez, Director of Spa at St. Andrews Country Club. “Our brand new building will enable us to grow our spa offerings to ensure our members and their guests have access to a five-star spa in their own backyard,” Martinez concluded.

St. Andrews Country Club has teamed with Garcia Stromberg Interior Designs to create a world class spa experience. The brand new, 11,000 square foot building will be fully equipped with separate men’s and ladies’ locker rooms, lounge areas with water features, showers, sauna, steam room and whirlpool spas. The Spa and Salon will have seven treatment rooms including a salt suite, six pedicure and manicure chairs, four hair stylist chairs, with two hair color processing stations and one private salon suite for special events or requests.

“We are excited to embark on this next phase our club improvement plan with Garcia Stromberg Interior Designs, CBRE and Hedrick Brothers Construction,” added Craig D. Martin C.C.M., COO/GM. “It is our goal to ensure that the design of the spa aligns with the high level of personalized service our members receive and reaffirms our mission to deliver on our brand promise to the membership. The addition of the new spa and recreational facilities provide our members with a luxury lifestyle while directly benefitting the real estate value of the community," Martin concluded.

Phase I of St. Andrews Country Club Improvement Plan encompassed the complete renovation and redesign of the St. Andrews 18- hole Fazio II course, ballroom expansion and a redesign of the Ladies’ Card Room all of which were completed in December of 2016.

About St. Andrews Country Club

St. Andrews Country Club of Boca Raton, resident-only Distinguished Club of the World and ranked in the Top Ten of America’s Healthiest Club’s is internationally recognized for magnificent estate residences and recently approved $25 million in renovations. Phase III of the Club Improvement Plan includes a complete renovation of the Fitness/Tennis building beginning in summer 2018. The Club features superior amenities, two 18-hole championship golf courses, including an Arnold Palmer Signature Design® and the brand new Fazio II designed by Tommy Fazio II. The club offers a comprehensive Golf Performance Center with indoor hitting bay, private practice area, V1 Digital Coaching System and FlightScope Launch Monitor® technologies, and a Callaway Golf® branded club fitting area. Other features include a full service spa and fitness center and a 125,000 square foot completely remodeled Clubhouse with five dining venues. A pristine Recreation & Aquatic Center features three pools, poolside dining, Splash Club and state-of-the-art playground equipment and air-conditioned game room. St. Andrews has played host to numerous PGA golf exhibitions led by touring pros such as Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, John Daly and Rocco Mediate, and is the home course to LPGA Touring Professional and resident Morgan Pressel. St. Andrews, along with Aaron Krickstein, Director of Tennis, host a variety of exhibition matches with ATP Tour such as Jimmy Connors, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Arias. Please visit http://www.standrewscc.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.