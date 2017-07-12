Diane Davis joins North American Title Co. in Garland, Texas Diane has built a tremendous reputation with real estate professionals in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and she will be a wonderful asset to all our customers.

Diane Davis has joined the North Garland branch of North American Title Co. (NATC) as a business consultant. Davis spent over 23 years with First American Home Warranty in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, serving the past 18 years as its regional manager.

“Diane has built a tremendous reputation with real estate professionals as the face of the well-respected First American Home Warranty brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth market,” said Shelly Hooper, vice president, managing escrow officer, NATC. “She will be a wonderful asset to all our customers as well as our entire North American Title team, and we are excited to welcome her.”

As the area manager for First American Home Warranty, Davis opened the Dallas-Fort Worth market for the brand in 1993. She was promoted to regional manager in 1998 and hired, trained and coached sales teams across Texas and New Mexico. She also wrote and taught two continuing education courses on home warranties as an approved instructor in those states. Through the years, Davis completed various high-level sales programs and in 2016, she earned the prestigious Texas Realtors Leadership Program (TRLP) designation, graduating from the MetroTex Association of Realtors program.

Davis is a graduate of the University of Minnesota at Moorhead and is a longtime Metroplex resident. She is located at the NATC branch at 5435 North Garland Ave., Suite 180, Garland, TX 75040, and can be reached at her cell phone number (214) 205-8548.

About North American Title

With more than 1,200 associates and a network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. Consisting of both agent and underwriter operations, NATG reported total gross revenues in fiscal 2016 of $360 million. The company also has the resources and stability of a wholly owned subsidiary of an S&P 500 company with over $15.3 billion in assets (fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2016). North American Title’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 18 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia, in addition to the District of Columbia. Through its relationship with an expanding affiliate network, NATC provides real estate settlement services in all 50 states. NATG is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.nat.com