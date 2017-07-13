1 Database of VCs and PEs Ramps Up Focus on Single Family Offices

Massinvestor is excited to announce it has upgraded its Venture Capital & Private Equity Database to include more than 150 Family Offices directly involved in making VC & PE investments.

Comprising 4,000 Private Capital firm profiles, the Massinvestor Database http://www.massinvestor.com/national_vc.htm is widely considered the most extensive in the industry, covering the complete range of investors: early stage VCs to middle-market Private Equity firms, Family Offices to Merchant Banks, Angels to Accelerators, Tech Transfer Offices to Economic Development groups.

The Family Offices in the Massinvestor Database are single Family Offices, directly involved in making investments in Venture or Private Equity deals. Many of these Family Offices also invest as limited partners in VC and PE funds as well.

The Database does NOT include multi-family offices that are essentially high net-worth money managers, nor family foundations exclusively focused on philanthropic efforts.

“We’ve got the list laser focused on Family Offices looking for private company deal flow,” Publisher Michael Stern explained. “This is not a list of investment advisers who loosely use the term ‘Family Office,’ nor is it a list of charitable organizations.”

Family Offices recently added include: Bayshore (Google founder Sergey Brin), Wildcat (Texas Pacific founder David Bonderman), CAM Capital (hedge fund magnate Bruce Kovner), TANO Capital (Franklin Templeton President Chuck Johnson) and Sobrato Capital (Real Estate Developer John Sobrato).

Profiles contain complete contact information (phone, fax, web site), summary of each Family Office, industry focus, stage specialty, portfolio companies, and the investment team (including email addresses of most principals).

A free demo of the database can be found at http://www.massinvestor.com

A no obligation, free consultation can be set up by calling Massinvestor at 617-620-4606.

About Massinvestor:

Founded in 1998, Massinvestor (http://www.massinvestor.com) publishes the leading Venture Capital & Private Equity Database, providing coverage of more than 4,000 private capital investment firms. For one low price, users gain access to the most extensive compilation of capital sources: VCs, PEs, Family Offices, Accelerators, Incubators, Merchant Banks, Tech Transfer, Economic Development and more. With unlimited search and export, Massinvestor customers can target prospects and make contact.