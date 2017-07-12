C3 Solutions Named SDCE Top 100 Great Supply Chain Projects 2017

We value this recognition by SDCE as this award is based on a factual case study and looks at the gains our customers achieve by implementing C3’s online dock scheduling system.

C3 Solutions, a global leader in software solutions dedicated to the area of yard management and dock scheduling, is proud to announce that it has been selected by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for a fIfth year in a row.

C3 Reservations, C3’s Web-Based Dock Scheduling System, streamlines the scheduling process by improving dock productivity, expanding visibility on scheduled appointments and measuring vendor compliance.

C3 Yard, C3’s Online Yard Management system empowers yard managers by providing visibility on yard assets, optimizing the flow of trailers from gate to gate and automating yard driver task assignment.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Our goal with 2017’s Top 100 is to shine the spotlight on successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the supply chain,” says Ronnie Garrett, editor of Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The selected projects can serve as a roadmap for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. We congratulate C3 Solutions for a job well done!”

“We value this recognition by SDCE as this award is based on a factual case study and looks at the gains our customers achieve by implementing C3’s online dock scheduling system,” says Elise Crevier, VP Marketing at C3 Solutions. “We are proud to be working with customers who are supportive and enthusiastic about our company, our team and our products.”

About C3 Solutions

C3 Solutions is an information technology company specialized in yard management and dock scheduling systems. Since its founding in 2000, C3 has gained the confidence of clients around the world and across many industries including retail, grocery, distribution, manufacturing and parcel post.

Headquartered in Montreal (QC), Canada and privately owned, C3 is dedicated to developing, implementing and supporting the most complete yard management and dock scheduling products on the market today. For more information on C3’s products, visit http://www.c3solutions.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.