Expanding the company’s alternative fuels offering, KOHLER is introducing a Tri-Fuel Conversion Kit. Designed to pair with KOHLER’s new PRO9.0 portable generator, the kit enables the PRO9.0 to run on three different fuel types: gasoline, propane or natural gas. Users have the flexibility to select between the three fuel options by swapping out the fuel hose and simply turning a dial.

“Our tri-fuel portable generator is a great new option because it provides the convenience of three-in-one functionality,” said Anna Ogurek, senior market analyst for KOHLER portable generators. “The PRO9.0 can be quickly adjusted to run on different fuels at home or on the jobsite, based on fuel availability or a user’s individual preference. Propane and natural gas are sometimes selected due to the reduced emissions and run-time cost savings that those fuels can deliver.”

An authorized KOHLER dealer can quickly configure the new PRO9.0 portable generator with the Tri-Fuel Conversion Kit, while maintaining the product’s original warranty. Like other KOHLER portable generators, the PRO9.0 is backed by a premium three-year warranty and the company also offers a free loaner unit – through participating dealers – for any warranty repairs exceeding 24 hours.

The KOHLER PRO9.0 with Tri-Fuel Conversion Kit will be available this summer and will retail for $2,040. To find a nearby KOHLER dealer, visit KohlerPower.com.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler Co. is committed to reliable, leading-edge products and comprehensive after-sale support. The company provides complete power systems, including generators (portable, residential, industrial, and marine), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications worldwide.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wis., Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies. With more than 55 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of engines and power systems; kitchen and bath products; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler and St Andrews, Scotland. For more details, please visit http://www.kohler.com.