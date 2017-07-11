Jeff and Michele Jenkins with their Jack Russell Terrier. We’re looking forward to helping guide pet parents to the discovery of a healthier, fresher alternative for their dogs and cats as well as giving back to the community where we’ve spent most of our lives.

Jeff and Michele Jenkins love animals and knew they wanted to open their own business, but they wanted the right opportunity to bridge the two. Now the Jenkins are proud to announce the launch of their new, local pet food company – Pet Wants Mountain Maryland.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, high-quality ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants Mountain Maryland’s shop is at located 37 East Main Street in Frostburg and the company delivers to Frostburg and the nearby communities in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Jeff and Michele, who both have long careers in the food service industry, considered opening their own restaurant and other franchise opportunities before they found Pet Wants.

“Although we saw potential for profit and success with the other opportunities we looked into, everyone one of them seemed to be missing something… it just wasn’t obvious what that missing element was. When we finally discovered Pet Wants, we realized the missing ingredient was the opportunity to make a difference. With Pet Wants, we have the opportunity to build a strong and successful business while helping people improve the health and happiness of their pets,” Jeff said.

Jeff and Michele have a daughter, Cherise, and a six-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, who they rescued from the Mineral County West Virginia Humane Society. They’re looking forward to working together as a family to provide a better food option for pet families in their region.

“Even the high-quality food you can buy at the pet store is mass produced and, as it sits on the shelf, it’s losing nutrients. Pet Wants is about providing pets with nutritious and FRESH high-quality food,” Jeff said. “We’re looking forward to helping guide pet parents to the discovery of a healthier, fresher alternative for their dogs and cats as well as giving back to the community where we’ve spent most of our lives.”

In addition to being made fresh monthly, Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies. Pet Wants Mountain Maryland – which offers multiple blends of dog food and cat food – also offers healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.

“We are passionate about pets. One of the perks of my current job, where I deliver food, is getting to meet my customers’ four-legged friends, who usually arrive at the door before their pet parents. I’m looking forward to having that same experience with Pet Wants. Getting to know the animals who are eating our food will be fun and it will help us best serve our customers in the long-run because, as a pet’s needs change, we can change formulas and offer products to help,” Jeff said.

Pet Wants originally launched in Cincinnati in 2010. Owned by Michele Hobbs, the business was built to provide proprietary crafted, fresh, slow-cooked, high-quality pet food delivered to customers through a retail store and a convenient home-delivery service. Hobbs, now the company founder, turned the business into a franchise in 2015 with the help of Franchise Funding Group.

To learn more about Pet Wants or to get your free sample, call (301)689-3909, email JJenkins(at)PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWantsMountainMaryland.com.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was started by Michele Hobbs out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog’s painful skin allergies. After doing much research, Michele discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh and lacked sufficient nutrition and, when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months, it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to developing a better solution for all dogs and cats. Pet Wants food is exclusively crafted – fresh, healthy, and slow-cooked with no sugar added, no fillers, and no animal by-products. Pet Wants sources only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food, which translates into better health for pets. And, since Pet Wants never use corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the common pet health problems associated with these ingredients are no longer worries. Pet Wants fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. You can learn more at http://www.PetWants.com.