William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty announced today that the company has partnered with Buyside, a company specializing in turning buyer data into leads, listings and profits, to launch a powerful new platform for significantly increasing buyer and seller leads.

The program works by consuming thousands of buyer leads and buyer-related activities from multiple sources around the web from Zillow to Trulia to The New York Times, as well as open house showings and many other resources. These are then aggregated in real time into Buyside’s robust proprietary system, allowing William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty to cultivate these potential buyers and intelligently match them to both company listings and agents within the company.

As part of the program, the company has incorporated a client-facing “What is Your Home Worth?” section on the homepage of williampitt.com, providing potential sellers with the capability of instantly receiving a valuation of their home. The site’s quick search tool has also been outfitted with a “Sell Your Home” tab that directs users to a new Instant Home Valuation website, sellyourhome.williampitt.com. This landing page combines multiple automated valuation models with visualizations of real-time buyer activity, equipping agents with insights on buyer demand to help them generate seller leads, and illustrating for sellers the number of actual buyers looking for a home just like theirs.

“This partnership enables William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty sales associates to remain a step ahead of the competition,” said Charles Williams IV, founder and CEO of Buyside. “Our technology is easily deployed and highly adopted as many of our existing partners have discovered. We’re confident the company is going to experience a considerable advantage in its markets by leveraging our powerful platform.”

“Buyside unlocks the power of buyer data for our agents so they can win more listings, become more profitable and command greater control over their inventory,” said Paul Breunich, President and Chief Executive Officer of William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are excited to make this technology available to our agents in our continuing efforts to provide them with new and cutting-edge ways to generate more business.”

###

About William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $3.9-billion portfolio with more than 1,000 sales associates in 24 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty is the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliate globally and the 28th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. A full-service real estate firm headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, William Pitt and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty provides ancillary services including commercial services through its affiliation with Building and Land Technology, a second-generation development company based in Stamford, Connecticut; William Pitt Insurance Services; and an award-winning global relocation division. For more information, visit the website at williampitt.com.

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes approximately 19,000 sales associates located in approximately 880 offices throughout 69 countries and territories.

About Buyside

Buyside uses design and data science to create powerful insights about home buyers so real estate brokerages can empower agents and win more listings. They have offices in Philadelphia, New York City, and San Francisco.