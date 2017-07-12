Food Safe LED UV Drop Light with Hanging Hooks This LED UV drop light presents users with the ability to use it in a wide array of different applications, including those that require special food safe ratings or a smaller profile.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new 40 watt LED task light to be added to its catalog of products this week. This 365NM UV drop light (FTL-5-UV-LED-X24I-25) has been designed as a low voltage solution for work locations that require a food safe or wet location rating.

This low voltage LED UV drop light can be operated on either 12V or 24V DC current and comes equipped with 25' of 16/3 SOOW cord termineated in a choice of general area cord caps. This LED task light features IP65 rated construction and is UL 1598 listed for wet locations. An inline encapsulated transformer gives operators the ability to run this low voltage UV light from high voltage sources when needed. This ability to sense and adjust input current helps to provide protection against voltage spikes and drops in electrical systems. Each of these fixtures are configured in a 60" long strip profile for installation in places where wide light dispersal and a low profile is needed or preferred. A set of drop hooks allows users to hang this task light overhead anywhere illumination is needed. A machined handle at the base of the drop light allows for use as a handheld light for spot illumination when needed. This UV lamp has been specially design for use in paint and adhesive curing, food inspection, food processing, non-destruction testing, vision and automation systems and so on. "We've combined durability and convienance together to create this UV lamp," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics. "This LED UV drop light presents users with the ability to use it in a wide array of different applications, including those that require special food safe ratings or a smaller profile."

