WeldComputer Corporation CEO, Robert Cohen, will be presenting in the industrial Technologies section at the 2017 FABTECH Expo this November 6-9.

FABTECH is North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event. Cohen’s three presentations will cover “Taking Advantage of Clauses in the D17.2 MIL-SPEC for Resistance Welding to Eliminate Destructive Testing, Improve Weld Quality, and Reduce Machine Maintenance Requirements” in the 7A slot, “How to Maximize Resistance Seam Welding Production Speeds and Improve Weld Quality” in the 7C slot, and “How to Increase Flash Welding Performance While Reducing Energy Utilization” in the 7H slot. These presentations will be in addition to Cohen’s attendance as a member of the D17D committee that writes the MIL-SPEC for Resistance Welding.

In addition, WeldComputer will also be exhibiting at booth B32066 and attendees of the presentation will be welcome to visit the booth to get answers to follow-up questions.

About FABTECH

FABTECH is the annual event where industry leaders and world-class suppliers meet to discover new solutions and improve productivity within the metal-working world. The 1,700 exhibitors share ideas about metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing to over 50,000 attendees. Chicago’s McCormick Place hosts the event--all 750,000 square feet of the venue will be packed with innovation. FABTECH will take place Monday, November 6th-Thursday, November 9th.

About WeldComputer

WeldComputer specializes in high-performance resistance welding methods to reduce defects and get consistent, high-quality results at a lower cost. The company serves a wide variety of industries including automotive, commercial, military, and aerospace. WeldComputer was founded in 1987 to engineer, manufacture, and offer support services for a broad range of high-performance, practical welding control and monitoring solutions. Based in Troy, New York, all of their products are made in the USA, and are available globally.