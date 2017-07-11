Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors “As an Intel Technology Platinum Provider and HPC Data Center Specialist, Koi Computers is extending its portfolio with a wide range of workload optimized solutions based on the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform."

Koi Computers, a trusted expert in high performance computing and storage solutions, today announces immediate availability of the company’s product lineup fueled by the brand new Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors. This new generation of solutions is architected for exceptional workload-optimized performance and hardware-enhanced security.

Koi Computers’ new Intel-based product line up are available in rack-mounted servers, storage solutions, and workstations. “As an Intel Technology Platinum Provider and HPC Data Center Specialist, Koi Computers is extending its portfolio with a wide range of workload optimized solutions based on the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform,” said Catherine Ho, Federal Business Development Manager at Koi Computers.

“These solutions from Koi Computers will take advantage of the performance, efficiency and scalability of the new Intel Xeon processor family to meet the most intensive demands of our customer’s workloads in the modern data center,” said Jennifer Huffstetler, Sr. Director, data center product marketing at Intel Corporation.

The new Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors represent the most significant platform innovation in this decade, incorporating unique features for compute, network, and storage workloads. The Intel Xeon Scalable processors deliver impressive performance gains of up to 4.2x higher performance for virtualized workloads as compared with 4-year-old systems widely used in the market today, allowing customers to run a more workloads with greater efficiency on each system.

Some of the feature improvements of the new Scalable family over the previous generation of processors include:



Integrated performance accelerators such as Intel® Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel® AVX-512) and Intel® QuickAssist Technology (Intel® QAT);

1.5x memory bandwidth increase (6 channels vs. 4 in previous generation);

Intel® Volume Management Device (Intel® VMD), a new platform capability designed to deliver seamless management of PCIe-based (NVMe) solid state drives and Intel® VMD enables a “hot plug” capability that minimizes service interruptions during drive swaps; and

Optional Integrated Network / Fabric

The Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors offer four levels of performance and capabilities, with a new tiered model based on metals (bronze, silver, gold and platinum) to make the options simple and efficient to choose. Customers will also have increased flexibility with configuration choices with regard to which integrations and accelerators to choose from.

Koi Computers’ new server, storage, and workstation solutions designed for the new Intel® Xeon® Scalable platform are now available to order. For more information or inquiries, please contact our sales team at sales(at)koicomputers(dot)com or (888) LOVE-KOI. The new product line-up is also available on all of Koi Computers’ Federal Government Contracts: GSA IT Schedule 70 (GS-35F-0488U), NASA SEWP V – Group A (NNG15SD50B); and NITAAC CIO-CS (HHSN316201500039W).

About Koi Computers

For more than 20 years, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve the efficiency, reliability and speed of our customers’ work. Our team specializes in building custom IT solutions that fit your needs today and your vision for tomorrow. Koi Computers has deployed clusters across the U.S. Federal Government and have placed systems on both the Top 500 and Green 500 List. Koi Computers is a Prime Contract Holder of the NASA SEWP V, NITAAC CIO-CS, and GSA IT Schedule 70 contracts. To learn more, visit http://www.koicomputers.com and follow us on Twitter @koicomputers.

Intel and Xeon are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.