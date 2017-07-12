Custom Refrigerated Wine Cabinet as Tasteful Decor As a more modern wine storage solution, refrigerated wine cabinets let a wine collection become a living, breathing part of any space.

Wine enthusiasts throughout Chicago are embracing a growing trend in home wine storage – refrigerated wine cabinets. What began as a trendy way for urban restaurants to save space by turning inventory into décor, is now the latest way for wine collectors to flaunt their impeccable taste. More than just a space-efficient option for urban and suburban homeowners, the custom refrigerated wine cabinet is the modern wine collector’s dream. This hybrid storage solution combines the at-your-fingertips access of a wine fridge with the elegant display capabilities and larger storage capacity of a wine cellar.

Greg Wozniak, owner of Glenview Haus Custom Doors and Wine Cellars, has noticed the increasing popularity of refrigerated wine cabinets in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs.

“Custom refrigerated wine cabinets are the perfect complement to today’s lifestyle,” says Wozniak. “As a more modern wine storage solution, refrigerated wine cabinets let a wine collection become a living, breathing part of any space. Wine cabinets offer ideal storage conditions while displaying a portfolio as the work of art that it is. Whether hosting a dinner party, enjoying a relaxing evening at home, or running a busy restaurant, the perfect bottle of wine is always within reach.”

A recently completed project in Chicago’s suburban North Shore demonstrates the shifting marketplace. Although the newly constructed home – outfitted with stunning custom finishes from floor to ceiling – had more than enough space for a traditional wine cellar, the owner opted for a double-sided wine cabinet accessible from both the hallway and the dining room. Besides doubling the cabinet’s storage capacity to that of a typical wine cellar, the double-sided cabinet also creates a stunning “wall of wine” in two rooms of the house. Like a lovingly curated bookshelf or a dynamic wall of art, a custom wine cabinet displays a collector’s carefully chosen portfolio in plain sight.

“We’ve received many more requests for custom wine cabinets lately,” says Wozniak. “Not just from our urban clients in the city, but from suburban clients, as well. It’s become less a space-saving option and more a matter of proudly displaying your wine collection as a prominent part of your home.”