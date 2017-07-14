Jim Yarsinsky, engagement partner and experienced healthcare turnaround consultant made the announcement this week (July 11, 2017).

Mr. Yarsinsky said, "This service will be of tremendous value to our clients. It is most difficult for hospitals, especially the ones in rural areas, to find trained and experienced Medicare Billers."

"Medicare Billers are highly skilled individuals who are able to navigate through idiosyncrasies of the Medicare reimbursement process," said Yarsinsky. "In so many cases, the existing workload in accounts receivable places a huge burden for existing staff to accurately bill Medicare and, as a result, hospitals tend to leave considerable money on the table."

"Most of our clients will use our remote Medicare Billing Specialists to reduce billing backlogs. We will serve as an adjunct to our clients’ business offices. Clients can use our services for one day, or for many months. There will be no minimum time-period requirement for using our services".

Yarsinsky said, "Our hospital billing specialists will be working from their home offices. We will use secured connections which will get us into our clients' patient accounting system. It will be a seamless process and will be as though we are sitting in the hospital business offices. Having hospital billers work from home is the wave-of-the-future".