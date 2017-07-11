It’s clear that Brian brings a depth of experience to the team, but most importantly his connection to the marketplace and his proven success in sales will be an invaluable asset for helping SentinelSecure™ reach its potential in the coming years.

SyncDog, Inc., the leading ISV for mobile application containerization, today announced the expansion of its business development team with the addition of Brian Egenrieder, an enterprise software sales strategist specializing in building and managing strategic sales teams. Egenrieder’s experience includes building the sales processes around software solutions, enterprise applications, and SaaS/Cloud computing to the Fortune 500 Commercial Market and also the U.S. Federal Government. Egenrieder, who previously held executive sales roles at Javlin, Telogis, Deltek, Centrifuge Systems, and IBM, joins SyncDog with a depth of experience in sales leadership, strategy and negotiation, pipeline development, and growth. His global perspective and excellent track record with customers over 25 plus years will be a contributing factor for SentinelSecure™ sales, product development, and roadmap.

“We are very fortunate to have Brian Egenrieder joining the SyncDog team,” said Jonas Gyllensvaan, SyncDog president and founder. “It’s clear that Brian brings a depth of experience to the team, but most importantly his connection to the marketplace and his proven success in sales will be an invaluable asset for helping SentinelSecure™ reach its potential in the coming years.”

The move to add Egenrieder to the team comes at a lively time when SyncDog is rapidly expanding its presence with an additional office in Canada, work with Microsoft and its Intune product, and recent partner agreements pending in both the United States and Europe. Brian will work closely with Gyllensvaan to build on existing traction in Banking/Finance, Government, and Healthcare.

“Users want a better mobile experience and we’re seeing some great traction in this space for a workspace that’s highly functional with defense-grade encryption, and with a UI that is not too complex to master,” added Gyllensvaan. “SentinelSecure™ checks all the boxes, and Brian’s experience will be an essential voice for prospect needs, customer requirements and product development as the market evolves.”

More information about Brian Egenrieder can be found on SyncDog here.

Visit with Brian Egenrieder and the SyncDog Team at Microsoft Ignite 2017

Brian and the SyncDog team will sponsor Microsoft Ignite this year, September 25-29. Ignite brings Microsoft products and partner solutions together to provide attendees with opportunities to connect with experts and peers, learn about new technology innovations, and do business. Attendees can find SyncDog in their booth hosting live demonstrations of the SentinelSecure™ C2 (Collaborative and Containerized) workspace, ver. 2.6, throughout expo hall hours.



Where: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

When: September 25-29, 2017

Event Link: Microsoft Ignite

About SyncDog, Inc.

SyncDog is the leading ISV for building Containerized and Collaborative (C2) mobile IT frameworks that extend app functionality to devices while securing corporate and Government networks from mobile-endpoint threat. SyncDog’s flagship solution, SentinelSecure™ delivers a rich and unimpeded mobile experience for employees working remotely, and supports a multitude of enterprise collaboration apps within a NIST-certified (FIPS 140-2 cert. #2687), C2 Workspace. The C2 Workspace is ideal for organizations that want to deliver a rich mobile app experience across BYOD, CYOD (choose your own device), or other remote device policy.

The SentinelSecure™ C2 Workspace delivers a host of applications addressing a wide footprint of enterprise workflows including:



Secure Communications

Secure File Management

Secure Internet/Intranet Access

Secure Location-Based Services

For more information on SyncDog and our products please visit http://www.syncdog.com/solutions/.

