Fuchs North America, a leading maker of seasonings, flavor systems and taste solutions for the food manufacturing, retail and foodservice industries, introduces the Summer Sensations Collection – a new line of unique seasonings, bases and flavors. The collection’s 4 vibrant and summery seasonings are highly versatile and meet various growing claims, like Non-GMO and Organic.

Among the collection’s offerings are seasonings and blends for seafood, dips, snacks and salad dressings. These items are also the starting point for food manufacturers and foodservice establishments to develop their own unique signature product offerings, with Fuchs’ culinary specialists at their side.

The New Collection

Our new Summer Sensations Collection includes the following 4 seasoning blends:



Creamy Southwest Snack Seasoning

Lemon & Herb Dressing Seasoning

Peachipotle Dip Seasoning

Tropical Seafood Rub Seasoning

In introducing the collection, Shannon Cushen, Fuchs’ director of marketing, explained the strategy behind it. “Summer is a time for fresh and vibrant flavors. Not only do the seasonings in this collection capture the essence of summer, but they are also particularly trendy, with spicy, fruity and sweet heat flavor profiles,” she observes.

“As consumers are becoming more and more health conscious, they have been looking for healthier, better-for-you food options across categories. For that reason, each of the items in this collection meet at least one of the common regulatory requirements that our customers are requesting,” Cushen adds.

Fuchs helps food companies make sense of the trends and tap into where the culinary energy is strongest. In this spirit, each of the items that make up Fuchs’ Summer Sensations Collection features invigorating flavors that will liven up any meal or product.

Spectacular Seafood Seasoning

Elizabeth Lindemer, CEC, Fuchs’ corporate executive chef, worked to develop blends that meet consumers’ desire for addicting flavors. Inspired by the thought of vacationing on a tropical island, our Tropical Seafood Rub Seasoning is an enticing blend with sweet and scrumptious fruits, just the right amount of savory onion and garlic, and a little hint of heat. This seasoning is also Non-GMO and Gluten Free!

Sensational Snack Seasoning

You’ll want to sprinkle our Creamy Southwest Snack Seasoning on all your favorite snacks! According to Lindemer, “Not only is this a flavorful blend of tangy buttermilk and cool sour cream, perfectly balanced with fragrant spices and robust peppers for a touch of heat, but it’s also Organic Certifiable and Non-GMO Project Compliant.”

Delightful Dip

Sweet heat flavor combinations are becoming increasingly popular. We combined two of our favorite flavors, peach and chipotle, for this summer inspired dip seasoning. “Sweet and succulent peaches pair wonderfully with the slight heat and smoky flavor of chipotle peppers in our Peachipotle Dip Seasoning, a Non-GMO and Whole Foods Compliant blend. Try serving it with freshly cut veggies for a perfect summer snack or even spread it on your sandwiches and burgers,” Lindemer suggests.

Citrusy Salad Dressing

You can’t go wrong with bright and vibrant lemon for summertime! For our Lemon and Herb Dressing Seasoning, we coupled lemons with fragrant herbs to help you whip up an amazing dressing for your garden fresh salads. It’s also Non-GMO and Whole Foods Compliant!

Custom Solutions, Too

According to Ken Wuestenfeld, vice president of sales and technical services, the strategy behind all of Fuchs’ offerings like the Summer Sensations Collection is to help food manufacturers and foodservice establishments create irresistible new items that build on culinary traditions, but that are also unique.

As Wuestenfeld explained, the development process is a combination of science and art. “We stay on top of consumer taste trends. Our goal is to help food companies develop new taste sensations that they can call their own – offerings that are unique and stand out.”

With each customer, Fuchs North America goes from conception to manufacturing to delivery of an approved flavor as quickly as possible. “We have a wide range of flavor bases at the ready, and, as a result, we can provide samples for immediate testing. Then we customize and refine the flavor to attain exactly the taste characteristics our customer is seeking,” Wuestenfeld reports.

Doing so means that taking a food or flavor idea from concept to delivery can often be accomplished in a matter of weeks or even less time. “Especially when under tight product development timeframes, being able to support customers with that kind of rapid schedule is a huge benefit,” Wuestenfeld emphasized.

Complimentary Samples Available

For a limited time, Fuchs North America is offering complimentary samples of the items in its new Summer Sensations Collection. To request samples, contact Rebekah Wicke toll-free at 800-365-3229. You may visit http://www.fuchsna.com/Summer.

About Fuchs North America

Fuchs North America is a leading producer and supplier of value-added seasonings, spices and flavor systems to the food manufacturing and foodservice industries. With a heritage that extends back more than 75 years, the company specializes in the development of full flavor systems, custom flavor profiles and seasoning products – including supporting some of the world’s largest and best-recognized food brands.

Fuchs North America’s seasoning specialists are experts in anticipating and identifying consumer trends – and converting them into successful flavor profiles. They work closely with food technologists and product development personnel at client companies to design distinctive, differentiated flavor systems. Fuchs products are made in a precision processing environment that ensures consistent, repeatable quality, order to order.

Since 1990, Fuchs North America has been part of the worldwide Fuchs Group, the largest privately-held spice and seasoning company in the industry. The Fuchs Group serves food manufacturing, foodservice and retail segments, backed by secure, quality sourcing plus state-of-the-art production facilities on four continents.

Website address: http://www.fuchsna.com.