ClearHealth Quality InstituteTM (CHQI) launched today an online, user-friendly portal to help streamline the accreditation process for organizations applying for CHQI’s Telemedicine Accreditation Program. Organizations offering telemedicine services throughout the entire continuum of care, including both provider-to-provider and provider-to-patient telehealth consultations, will benefit from this new tool and may now create an account to receive the latest information detailing CHQI’s accreditation application process.

“The online portal is designed with our customers in mind,” said Doug Clarke, CHQI Director of Accreditation Programs. “The often painstakingly slow and cumbersome application process is becoming more simplified to provide ease of access and convenience for the busy health provider.”

In May, the American Telemedicine Association (ATA) and CHQI announced a joint venture to develop the next generation of telemedicine standards. In 2014, ATA launched the “Online Patient Consultation Program” for telemedicine. The ATA selected CHQI to take the accreditation program to the next level. The launch of the web portal is just one, in a series of actions the healthcare accrediting body is taking to promote standards that incorporate the next generation of quality and outcome measures to provide greater transparency for all stakeholders.

The CHQI accreditation application process is now optimized through a digital process. With the click of a button, a telehealth provider, health plan or other type of applicant can initiate an accreditation application, thereby saving time and reducing administrative burdens. Click here to initiate an inquiry about CHQI accreditation programs.

The online portal will be expanded to cover all of CHQI’s accreditation programs under development later this summer. In addition, the new tool is slated to have several upgrades including a built-in application wizard, providing real-time updates and feedback for applicants. It also will offer health accreditation applicants the ability to better coordinate the collection of sensitive files from multiple end-users.

In the coming months, CHQI will host several webinars and educational seminars to introduce applicants and other interested parties to the CHQI accreditation model and program requirements. For example, a face-to-face accreditation workshop will be offered during the ATA National Policy Forum, scheduled for October 2-4, 2017 in Washington, DC. More information regarding upcoming educational events and activities are available on the CHQI website. Click here to view a full listing.

“In addition to enhancing the ATA accreditation programs, CHQI currently is developing a number of other accreditation programs and value-based purchasing initiatives,” notes Michael Reisman, CHQI President. “CHQI also is publishing several insightful medical management trend reports through its research partner, RegQuest.” See regquest.com

To obtain more information about CHQI accreditation programs or the application available on CHQI’s web portal, visit http://www.telemedicineaccreditation.com or contact Julie Irons, Manager of Accreditation, at (410) 696-7634 or via email at info(at)chqi(dot)com

# # #

About ClearHealth Quality Institute™ (CHQI) (http://www.CHQI.com)

ClearHealth Quality Institute’s (CHQI) mission is to promote quality-based practices for health plans, providers and other stakeholders across the United States and its territories. Our accreditation and certification programs help assess, track and report on trends to enhance key insurance and provider outcomes. CHQI also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs and underwrites research to raise awareness of patient safety issues and promote best practices. The organization is governed by an independent board and committee system, which is open to a wide-range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. CHQI provides resources to serve patients, providers, payers, government agencies, and other stakeholder groups. To learn more about CHQI, please contact us at (410) 696-7634 or info(at)CHQI(dot)com.