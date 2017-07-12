Sketchfab Comes Alive With Sound

Hot on the heels of the platform surpassing one million members and releasing its new mobile app, the company has unveiled another striking piece of news today. The ability for content contributors to add traditional (2D) and 3D-positional audio to any scene on Sketchfab has opened up an entirely new dimension for interactive 3D and VR delivered online.

To celebrate the launch – in partnership with the virtual studio platform Artella – Sketchfab gathered together an incredible team of of industry professionals from the likes of Disney, Pixar, and Weta. The team, led by director Tim Rudder and producer Bobby Beck combined additional talented artists from the Sketchfab community to create “Lily & Snout”, the world’s first animated short in WebVR.

The addition of sound opens up incredible opportunities for online animation in interactive 3D and VR and adds a rich layer to hundreds of other use cases on the platform. The British Museum, for example, have leveraged the addition of sound to add tour guide audio to select pieces from their digital collection, and Madfinger games have brought sound to their characters from upcoming title “Shadowgun Legends.”

To learn more and see more examples, and to experience “Lily & Snout” in 3D or VR, head over to today’s blog announcement.

