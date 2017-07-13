Iverify Announces Appointment of Tony Temprile as CFO

Iverify's Tony Temprile As Iverify implements its technology-enhanced growth strategy and shores-up operational excellence across its whole portfolio of security services, Tony’s appointment will power our next phase of growth.

Iverify, the nation’s largest full-service interactive security company, announced the appointment of Tony Temprile as the new chief financial officer (CFO), reporting to James Fanella, CEO.

To mark this appointment, Fanella said, “As Iverify implements its technology-enhanced growth strategy and shores-up operational excellence across its whole portfolio of security services, Tony’s appointment will power our next phase of growth. Tony brings a high caliber of financial and commercial experience that is critical for maintaining our lead in the security industry.”

With over 25 years of financial experience, Tony recently managed the day-to-day financial operations of Agility Recovery Solutions as the Vice President of Finance. Prior to Agility, Tony ran the Chilean financial operations for Aisco, a division of the Outokumpu Group of Companies. At Aisco, he worked with companies such as NSK Canada, Canada 3000, Rio Algom, and the Watt Design Group.

“It’s an exciting time to join the Iverify team, especially as the company continues to expand their interactive video security services,” stated Temprile. “It’s clear to me that with the technology and people Iverify has in place today, and the ever-growing need for security, both physical and cyber, that the company is properly positioned to deliver maximum value and return on investment to our clients.”

About Iverify:

Iverify is the nation’s largest full-service interactive security company providing life safety, loss prevention, cyber breach reduction, and brand protection. Customers leverage Iverify’s consulting, design, installation, monitoring, and interactive services to support their unique business security needs. Iverify aligns technology, information, processes, and people for maximum effectiveness and efficiency. The company’s interactive presence creates a safer environment for their clients’ employees and their customers – while protecting their assets and reducing shrinkage. Iverify protects thousands of customers, including; large and small retailers, automotive dealerships, logistics and property management companies, and a host of other business types. Iverify operates 24x7 monitoring centers out of their Charlotte, NC, and Chanhassen, MN, locations. http://www.IverifySecurity.com