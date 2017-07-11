Florida Hospital Tampa's Premier Administrative and Clinical Team Displays Prestigious Awards Florida Hospital’s goal is to elevate the care we deliver by providing the highest quality cardiovascular and stroke standards of care.

Florida Hospital Tampa, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel and Florida Hospital North Pinellas have earned quality patient care awards from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA). These awards recognize Florida Hospital’s commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke, heart disease and cardiovascular care based on research from the latest scientific evidence. According to the AHA/ASA, someone in the United States suffers from a heart attack about once every 40 seconds and a stroke kills someone every 4 minutes.

“Cardiovascular disease is still the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States. Florida Hospital’s goal is to elevate the care we deliver by providing the highest quality cardiovascular and stroke standards of care. By implementing the AHA/ASA guidelines throughout our network of care, we are demonstrating our commitment to high quality healthcare. Our greatest reward is serving our patients by helping them live happier and healthier lives. That’s why Florida Hospital is committed to turning these guidelines into lifelines,” said, Mike Schultz, President and CEO, Florida Hospital, West Florida Division of the Adventist Health System.

Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus Achievement

The Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Gold Plus Achievement acknowledges hospitals with ongoing commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines supported by the latest scientific evidence. Recipients of the prestigious Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award include Florida Hospital Tampa, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel and Florida Hospital North Pinellas.

In addition to this award, Florida Hospital Tampa and Florida Hospital Zephyrhills are a part of the Target: Stroke Honor Roll. This accolade is given when hospitals meet specific quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival and treatment for stroke.

Florida Hospital Tampa was also honored with the Elite Plus title which carries the same guidelines as the Target: Stroke Honor Roll but includes the time to thrombolytic therapy within 45 minutes in 50 percent of acute ischemic stroke patients treated with IV tPA, a clot-busting tissue plasminogen. If given intravenously in the first three hours after the start of stroke symptoms, tPA has been shown to significantly reduce the effects of stroke and lessen the chance of permanent disability and/or damage.

Get With The Guidelines®- Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award

Get With The Guidelines®- Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award is given to hospitals for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association/American College of Cardiology Foundation’s secondary prevention guidelines for patients with heart failure. Both Florida Hospital Tampa and Florida Hospital Zephyrhills received this achievement award.

Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Gold, Silver and Bronze Quality Achievement Award

Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Gold, Silver and Bronze Quality Achievement Awards are given to hospitals for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

Florida Hospital Tampa earned the Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Receiving Center Gold accreditation for maintaining the required STEMI volume measures on the receiving center criteria while in compliance for eight consecutive calendar quarters.

Florida Hospital Zephyrhills received the Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Silver Achievement Award for complying with the AHA’s outlined guidelines for four successive calendar quarters.

Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel is recognized with the Mission: Lifeline® STEMI Bronze Achievement Award for completing one calendar quarter adhering to this recognition’s criteria.

“Research shows that time is a critical factor and every second counts when a patient enters our hospital and is suffering from a cardiac or stroke event. Florida Hospital works hard to treat these patients with appropriate urgency by rapidly enacting the latest AHA/ASA guidelines. We know these guidelines improve the outcomes for our patients, and being able to save lives and provide a higher standard of care is one of our top priorities,” said, Dr. Robin McGuinness, Senior Executive Officer of Patient Outcomes, Florida Hospital, West Florida Division of the Adventist Health System.

“The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association recognize Florida Hospital for its commitment to patient care,” said Paul Heidenreich, MD, MS, national chairman of the Get With The Guidelines Steering Committee and Professor of Medicine at Stanford University. “Research has shown there are benefits to patients who are treated at hospitals that have adopted the Get With The Guidelines program.”

About Florida Hospital, Adventist Health System, West Florida Division

Florida Hospital, the West Florida Division of Adventist Health System, is a not-for-profit 1,295-bed hospital system composed of 9 hospitals including Florida Hospital Tampa/Florida Hospital Pepin Heart Institute, Florida Hospital Carrollwood, Florida Hospital at Connerton Long Term Acute Care, Florida Hospital North Pinellas, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Florida Hospital Zephyrhills, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Sebring, Florida Hospital Heartland Medical Center Lake Placid and Florida Hospital Wauchula. It also includes a free-standing ER in Palm Harbor. Part of the Adventist Health System, Florida Hospital is a leading health network comprised of 26 hospitals throughout the state. For more information, visit FloridaHospital.com

AboutGetWithTheGuidelines® Get With The Guidelines® is the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s hospital-based quality improvement program that provides hospitals with tools and resources to increase adherence to the latest research-based guidelines. Developed with the goal of saving lives and hastening recovery, Get With The Guidelines has touched the lives of more than 6 million patients since 2001. For more information, visit heart.org.