The Abington Home Design

Locals say it’s “kuh-sim-ee” during the day and “kiss-uh-me” at night. This delightful town has treasures in full. It’s located close to Disney and Orlando, but not so much that it’s ridiculously busy or hectic. They offer a lot of entertainment and delightful suburban neighborhoods.

Maronda Homes believes that Sedona located in Kissimmee will offer its residences luxury living, a quality new home that retains its value over time at an affordable price and without sacrificing excellence. Maronda Homes has been building quality new homes for more than four decades, and all that experience shows in Sedona. Learn about Maronda Homes building process.

The best part of living in a community in Kissimmee is that you can always find something to do. From city life to the beach this place has it all. You will never be bored, nor will you regret your decision of moving to this beautiful place. In addition to having a good balance of stuff going on in the region without traffic and lines being a nightmare, there’s also beautiful views, parks, and beaches that offer entertainment for free or practically free.

Though it might seem a little expensive to make the move to Kissimmee FL, it is actually cheaper than a lot of areas in Florida. Due to its slight distance from the beach and from Disney, it’s not as highly targeted and thus not as expensive. However, there’s still a lot of city life to be experienced in Kissimmee and the beach as well as Disney are only a short drive away.

Lastly, Kissimmee is a beautiful town that welcomes all who visit it. From houses, apartments and full submersion into city life to townhouses a little more on the perimeter of town, you should be able to find a place within in your price range and time frame. Keep an eye out for the release of these home designs in Sedona located 30 mins south of Orlando. This community located in Osceola County will offer 5 different floor-plans and up to 5 bed & 3.5 baths. Maronda Homes has maintained the luxury living without sacrificing pricing in this new community. Starting home prices will start in the $180’s.

A new home is only an appointment away when you visit MarondaHomes.com.

Dream.Build.LIVE!