Leading OS developer CloudLinux announced today that it has selected Wallarm’s web application security offering to help defend their Imunify360 customers against zero-day attacks. Powered by the Wallarm’s technology which addresses zero-day vulnerabilities in Web applications, Imunify360 will ensure customers are protected against all types of attacks. This further enhances the capabilities of the Imunify360 all-encompassing automated security solution for Linux Web servers - already protecting hundreds of thousands of sites, Wallarm will help greatly extend the number of websites Imunify360 will be defending. The Wallarm’s sophisticated machine learning technology analyzes huge troves of Web traffic looking for anomalies and detects ongoing zero-day attacks before they even become known to the public. It then automatically creates rules that block those attacks in real-time.

"We have evaluated several vendors for this functionality and have conducted extensive testing with a subset of servers running Imunify360," said Igor Seletskiy, chief executive officer of CloudLinux. "We’ve seen multiple attacks blocked by Wallarm ruleset, with zero false positives. This ability to generate high-quality no-false-positives ruleset against zero-day attacks in an automated fashion, precisely why we selected Wallarm instead of other vendors, is truly impressive and will greatly benefit our customers."

The Wallarm’s proprietary machine learning engine generates rules on-the-fly based on traffic patterns found on the Web. It continuously analyzes application calls and payloads to generate and update security rulesets, which are then used to inform mod_security blocking and monitoring rules. This distinguishes Wallarm from other offerings where the signatures are created manually.

Imunify360 combines Wallarm's signatures with its herd immunity engine to achieve significantly higher detection rate against web application attacks by botnets, while providing very low false positive rates. The technology allows to detect attacks that are yet to be known by other security vendors, against vulnerabilities in web applications that might not be even known to anyone but the attacker.

This ruleset for defending against zero-day attacks is automatically included in Imunify360.

About CloudLinux

CloudLinux is on a mission to make Linux secure, stable, and profitable. With more than 4,000 customers and partners, including LiquidWeb and Dell, and more than 100,000 product installations, CloudLinux combines in-depth technical knowledge of hosting, kernel development, and open source with unique client care expertise.