This month, Yottamine Analytics launched a new product, YottamineAI, which offers a breakthrough in AI combined with machine learning. Financial institutions can take advantage of the service to help accurately estimate the outcome of investment strategies. Through precise prediction of the results of investment plans, the service can help trade and financial institutions unleash the full potential of their trading strategies.

“YottamineAI provides the latest and most advanced machine learning and AI technology,” said Dr. Te-Ming Huang, founder of Yottamine Analytics. “By focusing on providing the highest degree of accuracy in predicting the outcome of investment strategies, it helps financial institutions make better investment decisions while improving ROI significantly.”

Learning from an organization’s historical performance of trading strategies and relevant market data, Yottamine Analytics is able to forecast the result of future strategies based on the current market. The company has developed a proprietary algorithm that provides a sophisticated machine-learning advantage over traditional analysis. The new product is able to recognize patterns, make intelligent decisions, self-modify, and test multiple iterations. Utilizing the cloud, the company is able to ensure high performance computing, which drives advanced predictive analytics solutions.

451 Research, a prominent information technology research company, has endorsed YottamineAI in one of its Impact Reports: “Yottamine Analytics hones its machine-learning predictive analytics on finance,” said Krishna Roy, Senior Analyst, Data Platforms and Analytics. “The new offering marks a doubling down on the financial services sector for the machine-learning advanced analytics vendor, which cut its teeth in the insurance vector. Yottamine Analytics is an experienced machine-learning vendor with significant smarts in algorithm development. The firm also has a solid background in addressing financial services use cases, which is being put to good use.”

To learn more about getting the most out of investment strategies, visit https://yottamine.com/yottamineai. Recently, the new YottamineAI service has been available in beta format to certain companies. Now, the service is being released to the public. Organizations may submit contact information on the website and a qualified Yottamine Analytics team member will be in touch.