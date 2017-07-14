HR Systems of Colorado, Inc. Joining Perryman & Associates, Inc.

HR System of Colorado join the Perryman & Associates team.

Perryman & Associates, Inc. is excited to announce their new strategic partnership with HR Systems of Colorado, Inc. (HRSOC) as of July 2016.

HRSOC is located in Littleton, Colorado, and for the past 26 years has been the leading Sage HRMS solution provider in the Rocky Mountain Region.

HRSOC and Perryman & Associates share a culture of providing exceptional customer service. We both work hard to create relationships by providing the best products to our clients, along with an exceptional support experience.

“We are excited for HR Systems of Colorado, Inc. to have joined the Perryman & Associates Team. Mike Valerio’s organization reflects our core values and focus to increase the quality of life in the workplace for our clients, and passionately implement and integrate meaningful technology to ease the daily work load. Perryman & Associates’ strong organizational infrastructure and deep service offerings will allow clients to have one partnership to provide a holistic technology solution for their company, from procurement, programming and managed services to training, implementation and a ‘white glove’ customer experience,” says Pamela Perryman, CEO of Perryman & Associates.

The Perryman team spans the United States and is excited to have a new presence in Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Region. This expansion allows HRSOC clients the accessibility of a nationwide team with the values of a boutique service model with solutions not only in the HR market space but also in the areas of accounting, ERP, managed IT services, and more. HRSOC customers now have a full technology solution partner to help them run all aspects of their businesses.