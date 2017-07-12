Strategy 2 Market develops software tool to identify and manage project risks

Share Article

Strategy 2 Market is currently developing a Business Fit Framework (BFF) software tool that addresses project related risks and uncertainties.

Kathy Morrissey, Co-Founder and Partner, Strategy 2 Market

The BFF software tool assist project teams to identify and manage project uncertainties

Past News Releases

RSS

Chicago, IL (PRWEB)

Strategy 2 Market is creating a software tool for project teams to identify and manage product risks, called the Business Fit Framework™ (BFF). They are currently designing a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and are testing the BFF software concept across 100 potential end-users.

They developed this tool since they have seen their clients experience product failures, that could have been avoided with a tool like the BFF. Situations like these can now be avoided:

  • A product languishes in development for months or even years since the key technologies are unsolvable
  • A company creates a new product that the existing sales channel cannot sell. The product flops as the sales representatives focus on the products they can sell
  • A company creates an elegant solution that customers are not interested in buying. The idea may be too early to market, or it may provide a benefit that is unimportant to the targeted customer

The BFF is the tool to help companies navigate product uncertainties and risks translating into working on the right projects, on-time delivery, optimized resources, team and management buy-in and alignment.

Strategy 2 Market (http://www.strategy2market.com) is a product development consulting firm specializing in helping companies decrease product development complexity and increase growth.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Mary Drotar
STRATEGY 2 MARKET, INC
+1 (312) 212-3144
Email >

Kathy Morrissey
Strategy 2 Market, Inc.
312-212-3140
Email >
@strategy2market
Follow >
Kathy Morrissey

Follow us on
Visit website

Media

Mary Drotar, Partner and Co-Founder, Strategy 2 MarketMary Drotar, Partner and Co-Founder, Strategy 2 Market