Strategy 2 Market is creating a software tool for project teams to identify and manage product risks, called the Business Fit Framework™ (BFF). They are currently designing a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and are testing the BFF software concept across 100 potential end-users.

They developed this tool since they have seen their clients experience product failures, that could have been avoided with a tool like the BFF. Situations like these can now be avoided:



A product languishes in development for months or even years since the key technologies are unsolvable

A company creates a new product that the existing sales channel cannot sell. The product flops as the sales representatives focus on the products they can sell

A company creates an elegant solution that customers are not interested in buying. The idea may be too early to market, or it may provide a benefit that is unimportant to the targeted customer

The BFF is the tool to help companies navigate product uncertainties and risks translating into working on the right projects, on-time delivery, optimized resources, team and management buy-in and alignment.

Strategy 2 Market (http://www.strategy2market.com) is a product development consulting firm specializing in helping companies decrease product development complexity and increase growth.