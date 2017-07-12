Leading OS developer CloudLinux announced today that it has published a toolset for livepathing of user space software to GitHub. The toolset is released under the GPL2 license and allows software developers to develop and apply patches to their running software without the need to restart it. Similar to commercially available KernelCare service, which livepatches kernels for various Linux distributions, the LibCare toolset allows developers to live patch any software, as long as the source code of the software is available. This ensures that business-critical software with nontrivial update processes doesn’t require users to restart during an update. Perfect application of this technology is within databases, Web servers, libraries, virtualization technologies such as QEMU, and more.

“We often see vulnerabilities in QEMU or GLIBC that are not cured by a simple update and instead require a reboot or a substantial amount of work to make sure everything is updated and secure”, said Igor Seletskiy, chief executive officer at CloudLinux. “With LibCare, software developers can offer live user space patching to avoid downtime and security risks. There is nothing like that available on the market as open source, and we are excited to be able to offer this to software developers to make their applications more secure and more reliable for customers.”

The LibCare source code is available on GitHub at https://github.com/cloudlinux/libcare.

About CloudLinux and KernelCare:

CloudLinux is on a mission to make Linux secure, stable, and profitable. KernelCare is CloudLinux's fastest growing product and provides automated kernel security updates without reboots for most popular Linux distributions. It ensures optimal performance and uptime by allowing hosting providers and enterprises to keep kernels up-to-date with all security patches while keeping servers online.

Visit http://www.CloudLinux.com for more information.