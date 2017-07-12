This is an exciting opportunity for Sentry GT, as we believe expansion into the Midwest market will not only serve the IT needs of businesses in the area, but will also enhance the value of our comprehensive services.

Sentry Global Technologies, LLC, (Sentry GT) is proud to announce the opening of new offices in Dublin, Ohio on June 19, 2017.

This new location, located at 6500 Emerald Parkway, Suite 100 in Dublin, Ohio will serve Sentry clients in the Midwestern United States. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Sentry currently supports thousands of data and voice network users around the world for its clients.

Brian Gorenflo will take the lead as Director in the new Midwest office while Chris Tisdale, Senior Network Engineer, will provide primary responsibility for service delivery. Together they will facilitate getting the new location operational and ready to serve both existing and new clients.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Sentry GT, as we believe expansion into the Midwest market will not only serve the IT needs of businesses in the area, but will also enhance the value of our comprehensive services.” Brad Wohlander, CEO, Sentry GT.

Sentry GT offers a full range of IT and VoIP services, which include 24x7x365 monitoring of all systems. Known for the highest level of expertise and extremely fast response, Sentry GT Engineers hold the top certifications backed by best-in-class technology resources from organizations like Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, Watchguard, Dell and many more.

About Sentry GT

Sentry Global Technologies is a Dallas-based managed technology services provider specializing in comprehensive business technology support, including network security, data backup and disaster recovery, compliance, VoIP services, network design/redesign and implementation, fractional CIO services and more for mid-sized businesses and organizations in the Southwest and Midwest.

PR CONTACT:

Name: Jim Smith, Director of Business Development

Phone: 972-491-0300

Email: jas(at)sentrygt.com