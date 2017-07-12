VerraWest Brings New, Luxury-Style Apartment Homes to Longmont.

276 Apartment Homes Throughout 16 Buildings at VerraWest We've taken design features, services and modern amenities that you'd typically find in urban areas, and integrated them into this beautiful setting in a way that supports the southwest Longmont lifestyle.

Leasing is now available for 276 apartment homes in VerraWest — a brand-new, apartment residence community bringing high-end living to southwest Longmont.

VerraWest offers new, 662 to 1,320 square-foot apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Lifestyle amenities include pool, spa, sun deck, well-equipped fitness center, and clubhouse with TV lounge. VerraWest welcomes pets and features a dog park and pet washing station. Optional covered parking and garages are available, as well as on-site storage space. Residents rest assured knowing there is 24-hour, on-call maintenance.

There is plenty of breathing room on the 14-acre property, with an abundance of open, grassy spaces, a community garden, and beautiful Rocky Mountain views. Residents enjoy easy access to trail systems that connect the VerraWest community with neighborhood open space, parks, and trails.

Living at VerraWest puts residents within reach of some of Colorado’s top employers and the top-rated schools in the St. Vrain Valley School District. With easy access to Highway 119, VerraWest residents can get to Boulder, or I-25 for points north or south, in 15 minutes.

VerraWest was developed by Longmont-based Actis, LLC. “With VerraWest, we’ve taken design features, services and modern amenities that you’d typically find in urban areas, and integrated them into this beautiful setting in a way that supports the southwest Longmont lifestyle,” notes Actis CEO, Richard Groves.

Visit VerraWestApartments.com to learn more about this new community, full of potential for those seeking high-end, apartment home living in southwest Longmont.

