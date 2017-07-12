Datica Introduces the Digital Health Success Framework

HIPAA Compliant Hosting and Managed Integration Services Datica’s Digital Health Success Framework can help organizations understand the unique considerations required for new products, which will help the healthcare ecosystem only get better at delivering stronger patient outcomes through new innovation.

Datica, the industry cloud platform for digital health applications, today announced its Digital Health Success Framework (DHSF). Digital health developers can use the detailed guide to take products from napkin scribble to market without any snags.

Launched in 2013, Datica has spent the past four years working with digital health companies that range from single-founder startups to Fortune 100 pharma companies and hospital providers. Patterns from thousands of conversations have emerged around topics like technology, cloud infrastructure, data exchange and compliance.

“Unlike other industries where a pathway to success is straightforward, the healthcare industry has unique considerations not found elsewhere,” said Mark Olschesky, Datica’s chief data officer. “The DHSF takes those specific complexities, details the timelines and benchmarks for each, then simplifies the success process in an intelligent way that developers can clearly comprehend.”

According to research and data analytics firm CB Insights, increases in digital health funding continued for the seventh straight year in 2016 with venture deals reaching $6.5B. Those financial deals have financially supported companies that want to “remedy the pain points of healthcare.” Investors distributed the majority of those funds to early-stage, seed and Series A companies. Yet, Datica has seen many of those well-intentioned companies struggle to reach market adoption. Research by Accenture in 2015 showed that more than 50 percent of all digital health startups are likely to fail within two years following their launch.

Datica’s mission is to reduce that 50 percent rate. The Digital Health Success Framework plays the role of helping teams understand the major considerations which contribute to business risks and product burdens. “We’ve seen hundreds of digital health companies pass by in our position as a top startup incubator. Most of them struggle to understand what challenges stand between them and market adoption,” explained Joe Kirgues, co-founder of Gener8tor, a nationally ranked accelerator. “Datica’s Digital Health Success Framework can help organizations understand the unique considerations required for new products, which will help the healthcare ecosystem only get better at delivering stronger patient outcomes through new innovation.”

For more information on the Digital Health Success Framework, visit http://www.datica.com/dhsf. The free resource charts dozens of important considerations for digital health teams along a four-year timeline, ranging from HIPAA compliance to pilot strategies.

