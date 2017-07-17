Iverify Appoints Kevin J. Thomas as Chief Marketing Officer

Kevin J. Thomas - Iverify CMO We welcome a CMO of Kevin’s caliber to our team, representing Iverify’s commitment to its strategy of growth and pursuing new market opportunities.

Iverify, the nation’s largest full-service interactive security company, today announced that Kevin J. Thomas has been appointed chief marketing office (CMO). Kevin will report directly to Iverify’s CEO, James Fanella.

“We welcome a CMO of Kevin’s caliber to our team, representing Iverify’s commitment to its strategy of growth and pursuing new market opportunities,” Fanella said. “Kevin will be working to broaden our market awareness while introducing the unique and powerful services Iverify provides to thousands of businesses today.”

Before joining Iverify, Thomas was global director of sales enablement in HP/Hewlett Packard Enterprise/DXC Technology’s Workload and Cloud Practice where he developed and ran sales enablement for this multi-billion-dollar business practice. He developed innovative industry-leading tools that created vast efficiencies and improved productivity around the globe.

“I am thrilled to join James and the team at Iverify,” said Thomas. “The company is poised for tremendous growth in helping our customers leverage the uniquely proactive and interactive video response services to provide safety to their clients and employees, as well as enhancing cyber security through our physical breach prevention services – helping to ensure clients maintain their brand protection.”

In his 30-year career, Thomas has held senior positions across a range of technology companies managing all aspects of marketing, including product marketing, public relations, branding, marketing communications, demand generation, and digital/social marketing for direct and indirect channels. Companies included; RagingWire Data Centers, Intermap Technologies, and Level 3 Communications.

Thomas earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Marketing, from the University of Nevada, Reno. He has held leadership roles in the Business Marketing Association (BMA) and American Marketing Association; Oracle Marketing Cloud ‘Markie’ Sales & Marketing Alignment award finalist; and participated in executive programs through the American Management Association and the University of California, Berkeley.

About Iverify:

Iverify is the nation’s largest full-service interactive security company providing life safety, loss prevention, cyber breach reduction, and brand protection. Customers leverage Iverify’s consulting, design, installation, monitoring and interactive support services to support their business needs across large and small retailers, automotive dealerships, property management companies, and a host of other business types. Applying a set of custom designed protocols for each individual client, Iverify aligns technology, information, and people for maximum effectiveness and efficiency. Our remote presence creates a safer environment for our clients’ employees and their customers, with cost-effective flexibility, scalability and responsiveness to real-world needs. Iverify operates 24x7 monitoring centers out of their Charlotte, NC, and Chanhassen, MN, locations. http://www.IverifySecurity.com