Guidebook today unveiled Discover, a completely new in-app experience and design that allows people to create mobile apps with stronger branding, provide easier access to timely information, and better organize content for their users. Guidebook Discover includes several new sections for the mobile app home screen. These include Happening Now and Upcoming that automatically surfaces information for current programs and those in the near future, and a featured section that allows for the app administrator to promote specific content whenever they want. In addition, Guidebook improved the login process for registered users that further allows the administrator to highlight additional content for specific users and groups.

“The Guidebook experience just keeps getting better and better,” said Jeff Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Guidebook. “With these latest innovations, Guidebook Discover enables our customers to build mobile apps that have a greater level of personalization, improve the user experience, and increase the effectiveness of their programs.”

New Design Features

With a redesigned home page, Guidebook mobile apps will now provide an improved brand experience. Logos are larger and the color palette for the organization or event is more prominent, making for a stronger extension of the visual brand into and on the mobile device. The new branding options allow for more prominent logo placement and stronger visual identities. Not only is the design updated for the mobile phone, but also for iPads and other tablets taking advantage of the larger real estate on those devices.

New Sections

New sections of the Guidebook mobile app home screen allow administrators to cross promote guides within their apps, helping users discover new content or events. For events that are taking place and will happen in the very near future, there are Happening Now and Upcoming sections that automatically populate based on date.

New featured and categories sections direct users’ attention to specific guides and topics, driving adoption and utilization of specific content at the discretion of the mobile app administrator.

Increased Personalization

With new “my guide” logic built into Guidebook apps, administrators can automatically direct people to specific content that’s protected by passwords and passphrases. All the user needs to do is log in and the Guidebook-powered mobile app will guide them to their specific content. This ultimately saves users’ time and increases adoption, lowering the cost per attendee for the app.

More Information

