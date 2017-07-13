I think it’s critically important to support children’s innate interests and to recognize these aren’t restricted to a specific gender

Today, Mitz Accessories, a unique New Jersey-based gender-neutral children's fashion company for girls and boys and a Kickstarter success story with a personal story, has confirmed that the startup has entered a rapid expansion phase as Millennial parents help to drive higher sales with its highly fashionable 2017 back-to-school range. In May of 2016, a total of 367 passionate backers from 10 countries around the world pledged money to make the new brand’s blueprint for success a reality via the popular global Kickstarter crowdfunding platform. The campaign entitled, “Gender Equal (Beyond Neutral) Clothing for Babies and Kids,” ended up achieving 108% above its original goal over a 30-day time frame. Since then, the company has attracted celebrity fans.

Backers from right across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Australia, Ethiopia, and Israel have confirmed what Mitz Accessories predicted would happen all along. Now, increased attention from global media outlets and the gender-neutral parenting movement have seen requests and demand from parents for a high-quality range of fun gender-neutral 2017 back-to-school clothing for children increase by the day. The kid-focused brand’s message to mothers and fathers is that families now have greater options than ever for back-to-school time as the giant traditional apparel industry moves far too slow to catch up with modern gender binaries for girls and boys.

“Our growth spurt at Mitz Accessories is similar to what every parent experiences as their own children get older. We can very much attribute this to Millennial moms and dads seeking more choice in today’s children’s clothing sector as well as leading-edge literacy supporting designs,” expressed, Amandine Liepmann, MSc, Co-Founder, Director of Marketing and Sales, and Creative Director, Mitz Accessories. Liepmann has Lectured in English and Creative Writing at Eastern Michigan University and has also worked with the Jumpstart for Young Children non-profit organization. “It’s a simple philosophy, just imagine walking into a children's clothing store and seeing options that allow children as young intelligent individuals easily choose what they would love to wear.”

"When my own daughter was just 15-months old, I noticed a severe lack of STEM-themed (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) clothing choices for girls. Further discussions with other parents in New York City led me down the path of co-creating Mitz Accessories. I also discovered that boys were limited to traditional STEM-themed items and restrictive color choices. Specific animals were also restricted as in dinosaurs just for boys and cats just for girls. Suddenly, I had a viable Kickstarter idea (https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mitzaccessories/mitz-apparel-gender-equal-clothing-for-babies-and) and the rest is history - in the making.” The Co-Founder has a gender fluid family member giving Mitz Accessories a depth of knowledge in today’s rapidly expanding gender-neutral apparel world.

“Here at Mitz Accessories, we have a wholesome philosophy which even extends to gender balance in the ownership of the company. Our clothing is USA-Made and our team is paid a fair living wage. Unlike others, we custom-design all of our gender-neutral designs in-house,” observed, Austin Jenkins, Co-Founder, and Director of Operations and Logistics, Mitz Accessories. Jenkins is also a serial socially responsible e-commerce entrepreneur. “Our thinking as a company is to empower girls and boys to embrace their interests including STEM. After all, it’s the next generation that will truly create a gender equal world.”

The brand’s headquarters, where all manufacturing and fulfillment occur, is located in Jersey City. The Mitz Accessories Media and Marketing division is in Philadelphia. With a passionate 4-strong team, the company has a particular affinity with 24 to 40-year-old Millennial moms intent on allowing their children to move past old-fashioned gender stereotypes.

“I think it’s critically important to support children’s innate interests and to recognize these aren’t restricted to a specific gender. I want my daughter to grow up knowing she can be loved and supported for who she is and her interests are uniquely hers. I would never want her to be discouraged from a particular field or interest just because she’s a girl. Through our unique clothing, I’m aiming to create the future I want for her – one filled with possibility, regardless of gender. It’s important to note that if I had a son, I’d want that for him too,” added, Amandine Liepmann.