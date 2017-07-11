Ziegler Named 2017 LeadingAge Michigan Business Partner of the Year

Ziegler has been a long-time supporter of LeadingAge MI...Ziegler is deeply honored to serve the members of LeadingAge MI as we continue our mission of advancing health, wealth, and well-being through tailored financial solutions.

Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, is pleased to announce that the firm has been honored as the 2017 LeadingAge Michigan Business Partner of the Year award at the organization’s Member Awards Gala held recently in Kalamazoo, MI.

The Business Partner of the Year Award recognizes an organization providing products and services to senior care providers who has demonstrated unwavering support and active engagement with the association, and continuous commitment to our members and senior care industry.

Dave Herbel, President & CEO of LeadingAge MI, commented, “LeadingAge Michigan congratulates and Ziegler on its 115th year of service and their ongoing support of not-for-profit, mission based senior care organizations. Their support has positively impacted our senior care members, many of whom have been in existence as long as Ziegler. As an investment firm specializing in health care, education, and religious sectors, their impact has been on not only our member organizations but local communities as well. Their expertise in strategy development, capital raising, and other financial activities have served our members well. We want to especially acknowledge the amazing wealth of information that Tom has provided to both our Association and members assisting us to see the trends in senior care utilization and funding. We look forward to continuing our long relationship and thank them for their consistent support, expertise, and engagement.”

Tom Meyers, Managing Director in Ziegler’s senior living finance practice, added, “Ziegler has been a long-time supporter of LeadingAge MI and I personally have served its providers for the past 21 years. As a firm, Ziegler has provided more than $1 billion of bank and fixed interest rate financings for Michigan’s not-for-profit senior living providers in more than 50 transactions for approximately 20 different borrowers since 1990. Congratulations to our clients as they have paid 100% of all principal and interest payments. Ziegler is deeply honored to serve the members of LeadingAge MI as we continue our mission of advancing health, wealth, and well-being through tailored financial solutions.”

