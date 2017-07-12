WorldBuild365 celebrates 2nd anniversary this month

WorldBuild365 cake WorldBuild365 connects businesses and professionals from Build, Interiors and HVAC industries.

WorldBuild365, the international business platform that unites the building, interiors and HVAC industry, is proud to celebrate its 2nd anniversary this month.

The B2B platform unites buyers from around the world with global suppliers to the building, architecture, design, décor, as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning industries. WorldBuild365 also features a product directory for the world’s largest portfolio of build and interiors exhibitions, organised by ITE Group plc.

WorldBuild365 offers a way for businesses to remain in touch beyond the duration of a trade event. While exhibitions provide a setting for face-to-face communication between companies and industry professionals, WorldBuild365 enables people to maintain commercial relationships online, thus minimising time and geographical constraints. In this way, WorldBuild365 supports and provides even more value to ITE’s exhibitions and contributes to its mission to connect its clients’ businesses to the world.

With over 1.5 million users in the past year, WorldBuild365 is now the largest digital exhibition platform. Featuring the latest products and services from thousands of suppliers, it also provides industry insights, leading industry news, as well as design and architectural inspiration. WorldBuild365 demonstrates ITE’s commitment to develop and digitise the exhibitions industry, bringing value not only for companies selling their products and services online, but even for businesses who are not otherwise digitally developed.

“We are grateful to our users for their help in making the platform the international leader it is today,” said Valentyna Podgorodetska, Head of WorldBuild365. “Our reputation and value have been built largely on their cooperation and we thank them for their trust and confidence. We have been able to add value to the building industry by attracting and retaining key industry players, some of whom are world leaders in their fields.”

Looking to the future, Ms Podgorodetska added, “Our ongoing success will depend on us continuing to retain the trust of our clients and we will continue to work hard to bring value by connecting the industry.”

