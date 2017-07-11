Carlson set to take over as head of Nebraska Methodist College

Dr. Deb Carlson will become the next president and CEO of Nebraska Methodist College on Aug. 1, 2017.

Dr. Deb Carlson is set to become the next president and CEO of Nebraska Methodist College on Aug. 1. The NMC Board of Directors unanimously selected her in January to succeed Dr. Dennis Joslin, who is retiring effective July 31 after a total of 41 years at the college.

“Dr. Carlson is an outstanding and accomplished educator and administrator who brings over 35 years of higher education experience to this position,” Joslin said. “As a cognitive psychologist, she really understands people and excels in building relationships and culture, organizational development, strategic planning and accreditation. Deb is committed to serving the community with a focus on community-based healthcare, a direct reflection of the NMC mission.”

Carlson has been with NMC since 2004 and has served as a faculty member in the Arts and Science division, president of the Faculty Senate, director of the Office of Institutional Research, vice president of operations and, for the past three years, executive vice president. She is the first female president of the college since its founding in 1891 and the third since it became a degree-granting institution in 1985.

“This is an exciting time at NMC, and I am honored to serve as the new president,” Carlson said. “Our faculty and staff invest daily in our students as evidenced by the exceptional pass rates on licensing/registry exams and outstanding student retention and graduation rates. We are expanding the scope and range of academic program offerings and are preparing for our 16th consecutive year of record enrollment. As part of our strategic planning efforts, we are preparing to launch a long-range, comprehensive master campus plan that will ensure our position as a leader in healthcare education well into the 21st century. I look forward to strengthening the rich, 126-year legacy and mission of NMC.”

Prior to joining NMC, Carlson was a research professor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln in the Educational Psychology program and the Center for Instructional Innovation. She started her career teaching at Wayne State College, where she received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology and sociology. She also holds a Ph.D. in Educational Psychology from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.

ABOUT NEBRASKA METHODIST COLLEGE

Nebraska Methodist College – the Josie Harper Campus, based in Omaha, has been teaching the meaning of care for 125 years and counting. An affiliate of Methodist Health System, NMC offers certificate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees both on campus and online. Nebraska Methodist College is fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.